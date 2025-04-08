Davido Happily Describes His Twin Boy With Chioma: "He Looks Exactly Like Late Ifeanyi"
- Davido is finally opening up about his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, and how much his new twin son resembles him
- The father of six was on The Breakfast Club, discussing his family and career as he anticipates the release of his 5IVE album
- While describing his twin son, the singer made a revelation that shocked social media users
Nigerian social media users were happy to see Davido 'Davido' Adeleke speaking excitedly about his new kids, especially his twin, son.
It will be recalled that the sad passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke made headlines in October 2022. The three-year-old was said to have drowned in the swimming pool of his father's Banana Island mansion.
Ifeanyi's death has remained a very hard pill to swallow, not just for singer Davido, his wife Chioma, and family, but also for social media users who loved the bubbly champ.
Although his parents have been blessed with twins - a boy and a girl, his death remains a pain in their hearts.
In a new development, the singer was asked how he got through the tough times, and his response was simply his family. They showed him so much love and support and were there for his family.
Describing his son, the singer mentioned that he looked exactly like Ifeanyi Adeleke. He said:
"We've got twins now; a boy and a girl... and the boy looks exactly like my son that passed. They act the same. Everything he used to do, he does,"
Watch the video below:
How fans reacted to OBO's interview
Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:
@dy_diggz said:
"God shall continually rest your soul Ify."
@TheLastVvder said:
"Whoa I’m happy for him. He’s been thru it."
@christ4moi said:
"While I understand that it can be difficult letting go of the memory of a deceased child, i think it’s good to tell @davido that genetics doesn’t work like reincarnation. It’s not your late son reborn—it’s your genes showing up again in a new child. Science, not spirituality."
@R_billz07 said:
"I'm glad that someone could fill that space 💯."
@Ippo1512 said:
"What's with the fake American accent."
@marythesa said:
"Awwwwwwh , Ifeanyi actually came back!"
@Omotoyobola said:
"That’s a great restoration for him . Happy how he was able to survive it."
@chimdi_orjiani said:
"It’s not easy bro. The loss of a loved one is heartbreaking."
@sammyTDW said:
"Is he trying to say ifeanyi reincarnated."
Police speak on CCTV video
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the video purportedly showing Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido, as he drowned in a swimming pool was described by Lagos police as "fake".
Benjamin Hundeyin, a Lagos police spokesman, said the security agency had not started reviewing the CCTV footage collected from Davido's house.
A fact-check by the BBC Disinformation Unit confirmed that the video was that of a child who drowned in a children's swimming pool in China in 2019.
