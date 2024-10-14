More videos from Davido's twins' first birthday party in the US have emerged online

A clip showed the moment Ubi Franklin was seen hailing Davido's wife, Chioma

Another clip of Chioma as she showed off a piece of jewellery on her wrist left people talking about her new look

Music star David Adeleke Davido's wife Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi's new appearance during their twins' first birthday has caused a stir online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Davido getting his face painted at the birthday party in Atlanta, Georgia.

More fun videos from the party have emerged, as talent manager Ubi Franklin and Davido's cousins Nikkos and Folabz were also spotted at the event.

In one of the videos, Ubi Franklin, who was spotted with Chioma, was seen hailing her. He was heard calling her "rich aunty" while she blushed.

Another clip showed Chioma wearing a piece of jewellery on her wrist while showing her dance moves.

Watch video of Chioma flaunting a piece of jewellery on her wrist below:

Slide the post below to watch video of Ubi Franklin hailing Chioma below:

Netizens react to Chioma's new look

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens pointed out Chioma's new appearance. Read their reactions below:

nuggetman1_:

"Chioma is on a weight loss journey."

_bimef:

"Did she lose weight?"

Z2Htv:

"She lost so much weight."

clinty_bee:

"Better than jada p."

comentSTreet:

"She deserves all the good things she can get she really earned it."

EErhauyi:

"As long as she and husband is not complaining People should mind their business."

big_Dessyfit:

"Why’s she looking so skinny 👀Abi T-Pain don reach her side?"

MrStyle_1:

"Make surgery no go wrong one day oooo... Congrats on your new purchased look anyway."

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

In other news, Chioma got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress.

The mother of two combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her pieces of jewellery in the video, and the price caused a buzz online.

