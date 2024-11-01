Chioma Adeleke Changes Profile Photo to Ifeanyi's in Remembrance of His 2nd Death Anniversary
- Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, has changed her Instagram profiled photo to that of her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke
- This follows the remembrance of his second death anniversary, which threw social media into a gloomy mood on October 31, 2024
- Since Ifeanyi's death, Chioma has failed to update her official Instagram page, so it was quite easy for eagle-eyes netziens to spot her update
Ifeanyi Adeleke sparked emotional reactions online after a difference was spotted on her official Instagram page.
The twin's mum changed her Instagram profile picture to that of her late child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in remembrance of his second death anniversary.
It will be recalled that the sad passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke made headlines in October 2022. The three-year-old was said to have drowned in the swimming pool of his father's Banana Island mansion.
Ifenayi's death has reminded a very hard pill to swallow, not just for Davido, Chioma, and family but also for social media users who loved the bubbly champ.
Although his parents have been blessed with twins - a boy and a girl, his death continues to remain a pain in their hearts.
See post here:
Fans mourn Ifeanyi Adeleke
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@ovayioza_:
"Instead of her shame the Lord has given her double 😍😍😍."
@jumsy60:
"May Little Ifeanyi,s soul continue to rest in peace and in power."
@smilezobo:
"Ahhhh see tears coming down my eyes, Ify continue to RIP LIL ONE. 🙏 honestly that pain can never go away."
@enajite___:
"I want to believe this is the most painful feeling ever knowing how deep the love of a mother for her child is. Keep resting Ifeanyi."
@mommy_chizzy:
"Rest on ify 😭😭take heart Chioma & David."
@jessicaogoba:
"We miss you ify continue to rest in peace 😭😭."
Police speak on CCTV video
Meanwhile, the video purportedly showing Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido, as he drowned in a swimming pool was described by Lagos police as "fake".
Benjamin Hundeyin, a Lagos police spokesman, said the security agency had not started reviewing the CCTV footage collected from Davido's house.
A fact-check by the BBC Disinformation Unit confirmed that the video was that of a child who drowned in a children's swimming pool in China in 2019.
Source: Legit.ng
