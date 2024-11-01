Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, has changed her Instagram profiled photo to that of her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

This follows the remembrance of his second death anniversary, which threw social media into a gloomy mood on October 31, 2024

Since Ifeanyi's death, Chioma has failed to update her official Instagram page, so it was quite easy for eagle-eyes netziens to spot her update

Ifeanyi Adeleke sparked emotional reactions online after a difference was spotted on her official Instagram page.

The twin's mum changed her Instagram profile picture to that of her late child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in remembrance of his second death anniversary.

Davido's Chioma marks 2nd-year remembrance of Ifeanyi. Credit: @davido, @thechefchi

It will be recalled that the sad passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke made headlines in October 2022. The three-year-old was said to have drowned in the swimming pool of his father's Banana Island mansion.

Ifenayi's death has reminded a very hard pill to swallow, not just for Davido, Chioma, and family but also for social media users who loved the bubbly champ.

Although his parents have been blessed with twins - a boy and a girl, his death continues to remain a pain in their hearts.

Fans mourn Ifeanyi Adeleke

Police speak on CCTV video

Meanwhile, the video purportedly showing Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido, as he drowned in a swimming pool was described by Lagos police as "fake".

Benjamin Hundeyin, a Lagos police spokesman, said the security agency had not started reviewing the CCTV footage collected from Davido's house.

A fact-check by the BBC Disinformation Unit confirmed that the video was that of a child who drowned in a children's swimming pool in China in 2019.

