Chivido2025: Davido and Chioma's White Wedding Date and Location Leak Online, "Go & Sin no More"
Celebrities

Chivido2025: Davido and Chioma's White Wedding Date and Location Leak Online, "Go & Sin no More"

by  Eniola Lasaki 3 min read
  • There have been reports about Chioma and Davido's upcoming white wedding and when it will be held, as fans have been demanding
  • The couple had their traditional wedding in June 2024, becoming the envy of many on Instagram
  • In the new post, the location of the singer's wedding to his wife, Chioma, and the date has been revealed

The white wedding of David Adeleke to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, is coming up, and fans cannot keep calm.

Davido married the love of his life, Chioma, traditionally in 2024 in a grand event that will always be remembered.

Davido and Chioma set to marry in August.
Davido and Chioma's white wedding to take place in New York. Credit: @teamchivido
Source: Instagram

Following their union, many thought the white wedding would follow right after, but this was not the case.

The couple also celebrated the birth of their twin kids in October 2024, with a lavish party thrown by Davido in Atlanta.

In a new development, the date and location of their wedding have been revealed by an Instagram blog, @bisibalo_.

According to their recent post:

"Davido and #chiomaadeleke’s white wedding set for August 2025 in Miami, USA 🇺🇸," it read.

See the post below:

This news brought huge smiles to the faces of social media users, who have been eagerly awaiting the joyous day and cannot wait to witness it.

Photos from Davido and Chioma's court wedding emerge

Recall, months after the news surfaced online that Davido and Chioma had finally tied the knot, we now have evidence to prove that they are genuinely married.

A clip of Afrobeat singer Davido and Chioma tying the knot at a Lagos court has now emerged, and it was quite a scene to behold.

The first glimpse of the couple when they tied the knot hit the internet on Sunday, April 30, 2023, when Davido posted a snap on Instagram to celebrate Chioma on her 28th birthday, was.

Reactions to new of Davido & Chioma's wedding

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@miss_zee1031 said:

"Awwww, I love this 😍…..his intentionality has superseded his cheating ways👏🗣️Davido go and sin no more 🤣."

@2call.me.a.g said:

"I'm attending guys, I'll send you guys pictures 😂😂😂😂."

@je_wel6762 said:

"I have gone to buy my Dancing shoes already 😂😍😍.'

@blessed_phili said:

"They are always getting married."
Chioma's white wedding to hold in August.
Finally, Davido & Chioma's white wedding to hold soon. Credit: @teamchivido
Source: Instagram

@bigg__debs said:

"@blessed_phili jealousy will kill you, u never see anything😂😂."

@edibles_chow said:

"Maybe this one go trend,if he like make he let Vdm scatter everything this time around."

@goldenn_girl___ said:

"VDM scattered what befr? My dear go and eat your edibles in peace."

Sneak peek of Davido and Chioma’s wedding IV leaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that weeks after it was first announced on social media that Nigerian singer Davido was set to tie the knot with Chioma Rowland, the official IV for the wedding leaked online.

The image of the Chivido 2024 wedding invitation was shared on social media by celebrity blogger Cutie Juls.

Davido and Chioma were supposed to have tied the knot two years ago, but things between them went sour until 2023 when the singer showed he was ready to settle down.

