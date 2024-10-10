Top Nigerian singer Davido recently went all out to celebrate his twins as they marked their first birthday

The music star shared videos of himself preparing the meals that would be eaten during the birthday party

The cooking videos went viral on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, was recently spotted cooking for his twins’ birthday party on social media.

On October 9, 2024, the 30BG boss’ twin babies with his wife, Chioma, turned one year old, and the singer went all out to celebrate them.

Fans gush over video of Davido cooking for his twins' birthday party. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

After sharing the good news of their big day on social media, Davido was spotted preparing meals for the birthday party.

On his Instagram stories, OBO shared a photo of the decor done at the birthday party venue. It showed a large wreath of colourful balloons set up.

In a subsequent post, Davido showed off the skewered shrimps he was grilling. He was also seen grilling some chicken wings on an outdoor grill and coating them with marinade to his taste.

See the video below:

Fans react to video of Davido cooking

The video of Davido cooking to celebrate his twins' first birthday impressed many netizens. Some credited his wife, Chioma, with showing him the way.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep called OBO Chef Dave:

Omolade called the singer OBO for a reason:

This tweep said he was impressed with Davido’s new pattern of doing things:

This netizen said Davido had no choice but to learn how to cook because of Chioma:

Phillip said Davido wasn’t acting like a married man:

Oluwapelumi said he hoped Davido was now more responsible:

Jide Banks called it adorable:

Adeleke compared his cooking to Wizkid’s own:

Davido babysits twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido spurred an online frenzy on the night of Tuesday, July 2, after sharing a heartwarming clip with his twin children.

Despite keeping the identities of his newborns private, Davido gave netizens a glimpse of his precious jewels.

In the viral footage, the former DMW executive was seen in the front seat of his car, listening and nodding to a popular baby rhyme. The children's carriers were visible in the back seat as the singer savoured the sweet moment.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng