The price of the skin jacket Wizkid recently wore for his performance at the Hollywood Bowl has surfaced online

He had shut down the Hollywood Bowl, a 17,500-capacity seating, where he brought out Asake and delivered an unforgettable performance.

Fans were left in awe after seeing the post, sharing their thoughts on the singer and his bold fashion statement

Fans of Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, have reacted after learning the price of the leather jacket he wore for his recent performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

The music star delivered a stellar performance at the 17,500-capacity venue, with fans worldwide continuing to talk about the concert.

According to a post circulating online, the jacket, which features beige multi-leather skin, is valued at $4,469.

When converted to Naira using today’s mid-market exchange rate of ₦1,588 per USD, the jacket reportedly costs around ₦7.1 million.

It was also noted that the superstar, who recently introduced his daughter to the world by unveiling her face, may not wear the jacket again after that night’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Fans react to price of Wizkid's jacket

A series of reactions followed the revelation of the jacket's price online.

Some fans compared Wizkid to other music stars, including music star Rema, and pointed out that the jacket was not borrowed.

However, one fan argued that many celebrities borrow clothes and return them after public appearances.

Others applauded the singer, who was recently compared to his colleague, as they spoke about and admired his bold fashion choices, further cementing his status as a trendsetter.

How fans reacted to post about Wizkid

Reactions have trailed the post made on what Wizkid wore to his concert. Here are a few comments about him below:

@miafashionmonger commented:

"Billionaires club."

@sleemsizzy commented:

"Wizkid abeg u don finish your show ,dey come naija dakun, leave that place dey come home ,,,before them IRAN start oooo."

@iamkyngizy shared:

"You sey e buy am? mumu post, artist wey get stylist , normally they rent clothes for performance and they return it so calm down admin."

@poundslady wrote:

"Oga keep quiet not all of them rent cloth Wizkid doesn’t rent cloth okay na poverty mindset dey do you,you think Wizkid is one of your Asaba hood actor that rent cloth even Rema don’t rent cloth not to talk of Wizkid."

@wf_sammyrichie1 reacted:

"Couple milli on his body. Man is shining fr. He is above other when it comes making fashion statements."

