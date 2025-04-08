Bobo F. Ajudua, Davido’s lawyer, shared a private WhatsApp conversation with the Nigerian music star, revealing Davido’s humorous reaction to electricity tariff issues

The conversation highlighted Davido’s playful claim of influence over Nigeria’s electricity sector, with Ajudua responding in jest that Davido’s "regime" might be stricter

Ajudua’s post on X, which included a screenshot of the chat, sparked reactions from fans, with some users humorously engaging with the idea of Davido controlling electricity

On April 7, 2025, Bobo F. Ajudua, the lawyer for Nigerian music icon David Adeleke, better known as Davido, shared a private WhatsApp conversation that quickly caught the attention of many netizens.

Ajudua posted the chat on X under his handle @Prince_II, featuring a message from Davido that read, “Light at d end of Trump tunnel how fruits,” likely in response to earlier messages from Ajudua that weren't captured in the screenshot.

The message, written in a mix of Nigerian Pidgin and English, seemed to humorously comment on the recent electricity tariff hike in Nigeria.

Ajudua, responding at 10:59 PM, wrote:

“American citizen you don come. Some policies are bearing fruit now – this tariff one the initial reaction vs the conversation now already isn’t the same."

The conversation subtly referenced Nigeria’s electricity sector challenges, particularly the significant tariff increase for Band A customers in 2024.

In response to Ajudua's claims, Davido stated that once his father's third plant is launched, he could easily seize control of the power supply, leaving Nigerians in the dark.

In his words:

"Dey play u Dey blast me nah … make I go 3rd plant open. I go Dey off una light"

According to a report by Nigerian Tribune on October 16, 2024, Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, owns Pacific Energy, a company responsible for generating about 15% of Nigeria’s electricity.

Adeleke had shared at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s General Conference Annual Council that his thermal power plant would be fully operational by January 2025, a fact that likely added context to the humorous exchange, as Ajudua jokingly implied Davido’s influence over electricity distribution.

See the post here:

Fans react to Davido's comment on electricity hike

@MissRozapepper said:

"Make Davido dey give us light for Ibadan abeg 😂😂"

@BADDEST_30BG noted:

“Davido Adeleke New” Tunde Ednut never lied . Na everyday hin dey change number. Baba nor dey accessible at all e just dey whine us, we nor fit know his moves rara ."'

@Ridoh_Huncho replied:

"Dem go commot you from Band A and put you in Bandit"

@The30BG_General said:

"I just dey feel bad for Wizmid family 😂😂 make 3rd plant open fess 😹😹"

@dami_mastermind commented:

"Mr Prince, pls what can I do for you to give me Davido’s number, just tell me. 😭😭😭🤗 I won’t text him , just wanna for brag 😭🥺"

@AganinDani34200 said:

"Imagine obo off wizzy light for one year make E use all his morayata streams royalties buy diesel finish 😂"

@olumoscow1 replied:

"He sure me say he just buy new sim 😂😂😂 how many Davido contact did you have"

