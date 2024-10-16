Nigerian music star Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, had the attention of his fellow citizens as he shared details about his power plant project

The billionaire, during a conference held in the US on Tuesday, October 15, disclosed that his vision costs $2 billion (3,418,000,000,000 trillion naira)

Mr Adeleke also discussed the challenges he faced developing his project and the ways he was able to overcome

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's daddy Adedeji Adeleke, has revealed his plans to build a new power plant in the country.

During a conference in Maryland, USA, the billionaire shared his experiences developing a significant $2 billion (3,418,000,000,000 trillion naira) power plant project.

He discussed facing considerable challenges, particularly from a government official who attempted to hinder the project's progress.

The singer's dad however noted that this particular electricity plant would be the biggest in Nigeria and would be ready by Januarys next year

Despite these obstacles, Adeleke expressed gratitude for divine intervention that ultimately allowed the project to succeed.

Davido's dad spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction online

emeka_:

"Davido papa na real father figure."

papiiminervvs:

"The story is nice but hidden meeting and presidential calls were held, this is Nigeria we talking about, only prayers don’t cut it."

cjay_dgreat:

"Even a billionaire in $ still prays to God so don’t let anyone deceive you, God is God."

sir_vic_official_:

"This is clearly the best post I have seen on this platform this year. Amazing."

keshi30bg:

"Wizkid Papa Go Think Say Nah Donald Trump!"

eniahgrace_:

A billionaire still goes down on his knees to pray cuz he believes prayers works don’t let anybody deceive you… it pays to pray!!

emmydon684:

"Some people Dey brag about their papa SUV hope you’re hearing him?."

