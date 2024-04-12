Famous Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence

The multi-billionaire turned to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year

The father of four left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore commensurate his day

Famous Nigerian socialite Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has added a year to his beautiful age on April 12, 2024.

The prominent businessman took to his social media account to share an exquisite photograph of himself.

Obi Cubana celebrates 49 years in style. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Glammed in the expensive Isi Agu material, which signifies power, authority, and pride in Igboland, the father of four showed gratitude to his maker for making another successful trip around the sun.

In his caption, he also pointed out his joy in being a Nigerian.

Obi Cubana wrote:

“For ALL You have done for me, I am grateful, O Lord! Thankful.....! #drokpataozueora. Made in Nigeria; on 12th April 1975!! #49 HBD to me.”

See his post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate Obi Cubana on birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

preshstagram:

"Happy birthday Nnam ❤️. Chukwu gozie gi."

____mr_rejoice____:

"Happy birthday my chairman @obi_cubana knowing you has, is and will continue to be a blessing, you are 1 of your kind. God bless you and yours sir."

dougyfada:

"Happy Birthday onye isi, keep living.... Wishing you blessings on every front."

adaakaeze:

"Happy Birthday to my own Brother. The special one. May the Lord bless and keep you for us Okpataozueora Odogwu Nwanne m."

bobemekz:

"Happy blessed birthday my leader and for all u av done for d boys,May God bless u immensely 4us as we celebrate u in grand style our leader."

sir_chu_akaeze:

"Happy birthday, the great Obi Cubana, Odogwu, nwoke oma, nwanne m. May God perfect all that concerns you. Blessings, nwoke oma. Ahead Ahead ♥️ ."

chrisvincee:

"Happiest Birthday My KING…The world is not ready for the great things You are yet to unleash… Stay Forever Winning and shining…JAH’s Blessings All Day, Everyday…"

Obi Cubana splurges million to transform venue for anniversary ball

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana spared no cost to change the look of the event venue he used for his 15th wedding anniversary and vow renewal to his wife.

Months before the celebration, he made it known that his wife said she wanted a ball and he was ready to grant her wish.

The video of the lavishly decorated hall sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng