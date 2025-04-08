Nigerian socialite Isreal DMW is making headlines after he hinted at being a tenant after years of working for Davido

The 30BG crew member took to his official Instagram page to lament about being forced to stay outside for air after paying rent

Isreal DMW’s post raised mixed feelings from Nigerians, with many of them discussing him not owning his own house

Nigerian socialite Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare trended on social media after he posted about his living conditions.

The public figure, who is a close aide to singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, took to his official Instagram page to share the troubles he faces in his house.

According to Isreal DMW, despite paying his rent, he is always forced to stay outside to receive fresh air and to get an internet connection.

Nigerians react as Isreal DMW complains about staying outside his house for fresh air after paying rent. Photos: @Isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal accompanied his complaint with a photo of himself wearing a white bathrobe and sitting outside his compound, while pressing his phone.

He wrote:

“Person go pay house rent finish, network and fresh air go dey outside. Na wa.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW laments after paying rent

Isreal DMW’s complaint about the heat wave and poor connection inside his house after paying his rent raised funny comments from Nigerians. Some of them asked how come he doesn’t own his house yet and is still a tenant while others advised him to get a new woman, seeing as he had parted ways with his ex-wife.

Nigerians react as Isreal DMW laments about staying outside his house due to heatwave after paying rent. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

_munachi_uyi said:

“Na to sleep for outside oo😂.”

Princesszazzy1 wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Nah to carry bed go outside.”

Asiwajuofnaija said:

“You suppose don get sleeping mat outside by now na. 😂😂😂”

At0lani said:

“This man! 😂”

Lateef.raji.5688 said:

“Which kind house be this Odidi Isreal.”

Poco_lee said:

“Noooo you for no pay the house rent, na you and your load for dey outside 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Ggg_jnr said:

“And you wonder why Pocolee no dey gree stay house 😂.”

Krane_synthetic said:

“U suppose get ur own house.”

Dontt.8 wrote:

“Abi u no get money for fuel.”

Dbeellion said:

“Just tell the fresh air to come inside.”

Iammoske wrote:

“E better make you just Dey sleep outside then 😂.”

Big_boddi said:

“This one no be lie😂😂😂😂.”

Big_presido said:

“😂juju find one babe carry indoor fresh air go Dey 😂.”

Davido shares moment Isreal got his passport stamped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Isreal DWM was spotted at the embassy when he got his passport stamped.

Recall that Isreal DMW had gotten a 10-year visa to the UK and also another one to the US. He appreciated Davido for facilitating the process.

Davido shared a video of the moment Isreal got his passport stamped and trolled him for feeling scared. According to OBO, Isreal was afraid when he got to the embassy. He added that his aide would 'explain tire', as he was seen speaking with an immigration officer in the recording.

Also, in the recording, a Ghana-must-go bag was seen close to the entrance of the Immigration officer's cabin. Fans speculated that it was one of the bags Isreal planned to travel with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng