Egungun, the latest dad in town, has ignited a conversation online after he reacted to a post concerning Davido's new album

The award-winning music star had tweeted about the work put into his album 5IVE as he hypes fans up for its release

Reacting to the post, content creator Egungun shared a comment that ignited drama between Wizkid FC and 30BG

Apart from being a content creator, it is now evident that Egungun, whose real name is Kuye Adegoke, loves to start drama online.

It is no news that Davido, real name David Adeleke, has been pushing the release of his fifth studio album, 5IVE, since it was announced in December 2024.

Egungun condemns Wizkid's Morayo, hypes Davido's 5IVE. Credit: @davido, _egungun, wizkid

Source: Instagram

The album, which was initially supposed to be released in March, got pushed to April 18 due to Ramadan.

Speaking about the album, David Adeleke went on his official Twitter page to tweet about the work he put into 5IVE.

He wrote:

"We took the E out of Emotion and we’ve been on the go ever since! Check your time it’s almost 5ive o clock! It’s going to be crazy! 5ive on the way! 🌎5️⃣🔥💿."

See his post below:

In reaction to the singer's tweet, Egungun confidently said that 5IVE will be more successful than Wizkid's album, igniting an online commotion.

Egungun gets dragged over comment on Wizkid's album

Netizens had mixed feelings about Egungun's comment. Legit.ng gathered some of the comments below:

@uniqueplies_studdard said:

"The interview wey Wizkid no grant still dey pain dis one. Mumu."

@1942_active said:

"😂😂😂😂 make I know talk. If to say my popsi don grant your interview that day your brain for no malfunction 😂. Normally wizzy dey always talk am the love ain't real na why I like my idolo as he dey always dey him dey 😂."

@fine_shyt_xom said:

"Because he no let you interview am."

@prankhottiee said:

"Morayo wey flop before the release date."

@obi_ux said:

"Na who help me, I go help. 💯That’s the game of life. It’s simple! Wizkid didn’t let him win, David did, so are you guys saying. Poverty mindset too full una head."

@msk.globe said:

"We as FC No suppose indulge in baseless arguments with bingos, so MLLE."

@tgframeslagos said:

"Shey you will allow him to drop the Album first … and what’s with the unnecessary comparisons 😮‍💨."

@blexsingx said:

"interview when wizkid no grant you still dey pain you…. baba no see wizkid interview, na once baba interview wizkid motor 😂."

Egungun's tweet about Davido's album ignites online chaos. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

@iam_yaqoob_ said:

"See person wey they edit pictures like woman dey talk too😂😂."

@omobolanle__abike said:

"No worry u go collect ur reply in 5 years time and that time u go too cry. Ma worry, wa kogbon 😂."

@newtonspride_rockz said:

"Like say Wizzy know say this one ote Mugu na why Wizzy no grant the werey interview 😂😂😂 cry me a river baby don’t cry me a lagoon trash🗑."

@omo_anikeade:

"Wizkid did not give him a chance for his foolish interview; what do you expect?😂😂😂😂."

@only1badboyspecial said:

"Egungun for just no talk this thing! 😂."

Wizkid finally drops Morayo album

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Wizkid dropped his highly-anticipated Morayo album to the joy of fans.

On November 22, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician's long-awaited album was released on streaming platforms.

Morayo soon became a trending topic on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes about the body of work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng