A Nigerian lady cried out bitterly on social media after discovering that her staff were stealing from her

The young lady, who runs a poultry farm, arrived unannounced at her business premises only to find a staff member stealing eggs

From her account, it appeared that this was not an isolated incident, as she had previously experienced similar thefts with other employees

A Nigerian poultry farmer expressed deep frustration online after she uncovered dishonest behaviour by her workers.

The incident involved theft at her poultry business and revealed a problem she said had occurred more than once.

Poultry farmer discovers she's being robbed. Photo credit: @OVM Farm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Poultry farmer laments over theft

The lady managed a farm and posted updates under the name OVM farm on TikTok.

She used her official account to narrate what happened when she made an unplanned visit to her business premises.

On arrival she discovered that one of her employees was taking eggs without permission.

The discovery left her upset, and she chose to share her experience publicly to warn others in a similar line of work.

According to her, the situation was not new. She explained that she had dealt with comparable cases involving different members of staff before the latest event.

Each time she returned to the farm without notice, she found evidence that produce was being removed improperly.

The repeated nature of the issue was the major reason behind her emotional reaction when she posted about it.

She advised other farm owners to carry out surprise visits to their own operations if they really cared about the survival of their businesses.

She noted that unexpected inspections could reveal activities that would otherwise remain hidden during scheduled working hours.

She stressed that regular but unannounced checks were necessary to protect a business from internal losses, particularly in an industry where stock could be easily concealed.

Farmer cries out after finding out staff stole from her. Photo credit: @OVM Farm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Another staff was caught today in the farm. Always visit your farm unannounced. Can you imagine in the space of one week? Always visit your farm unannounced."

Reactions as poultry farmer speaks about theft

The reactions to her post on TikTok showed that many people understood her frustration.

Viewers who watched her video sympathised with the difficulty of managing staff and safeguarding resources.

Several commenters noted that theft by employees was a challenge faced by many small business owners, especially in agriculture where supervision could be limited.

@Peekaboowheels said:

"Solar cameras of 80k will save you from all this stress. Never trust any one."

@ahmed ibrahim said:

"So what's the essence of this video? Do well for your staff and see loyalty and integrity."

@Olayemi Adetunji(tene fabrics) said:

"If average number of your staffs are doing this, it’s either you neglect their welfare or your business. Or you are doing PR video for us."

@Evans Ekene Nzemechi said:

"One thing you must know is that the system is corrupted and it's affecting every works of life. You'll notice that someone who's employed will say his salary is not sufficient enough for him but he still won't leave the job. One guy that works in my farm only 2 times in a week, Tuesday's and Saturday ( just 6 hours weekly) just to come and spray chemicals and earn 20k salary, he had opportunity to learn the farming system and also eat from the harvest and also use his other days within the week for himself. All of a sudden he said he doesn't want to do the job again, I asked why, I don't get any response. Just 3 weeks later he is begging me to borrow him 10k that he'll pay back."

@Obaa Papa said:

"I use to buy 2 or 3 crates from a farm in my area, the 2nd time I went there the gentleman told me to give him my number and that he will bring the eggs to me, he brought it late night which was odd I told him I'm not interested again."

@eazzylee4 added:

"This is why many businesses in Nigeria are collapsing if there’s no proper monitoring because average workers in either private or public sector don’t like depending on their salaries they prefer stealing from the company."

@Korede Adegbuyi added:

"I will advise you to install some CCTV cameras with restricted access to wherever you have the backup (power source, network etc)."

See the post below:

Man discovers his staff stole

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pamilerin Adegoke, a social media influencer, got people talking after sharing how he found out his domestic staff was stealing from him.

The woman's unexpected response when she was confronted made the post go viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng