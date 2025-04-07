Actor Jigan Baba Oja has shared his take on Muslim devotees who go to Mecca for pilgrimage

The Yoruba star, during a TikTok live, made a remark about Umura 'Mecca,' with the video going viral on social media

Jigan Baba Oja's comment about Mecca has since triggered reactions from Muslim devotees online

Yoruba actor Abiola Kazeem, better known as Jigan Baba Oja, has stirred up debate online with his comment about Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Jigan Baba Oja, who has been gaining attention with his live videos on TikTok, in an exchange with a netizen who appeared to be a Muslim devout, shared his opinion about Mecca.

According to Jigan, Umurah, also known as Mecca, is a tourist centre.

The actor, however, acknowledged that God do answer prayers made on the sacred grounds.

Jigan further alleged that Saudi Arabia has banned Nigerians from coming to Mecca.

The actor's video emerged on social media a few days after Ramadan fasting was completed.

According to Wikipedia, Mecca, in a desert valley in western Saudi Arabia, is Islam’s holiest city, as it’s the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and the faith itself.

Only Muslims are allowed in the city, with millions arriving for the annual Hajj (pilgrimage). Dating from the 7th century, the central Masjid al-Haram (Sacred Mosque) surrounds the Kaaba, the cloth-covered cubic structure that’s Islam’s most sacred shrine.

Watch Jigan Baba Oja's video below:

Below is a recent video of Jigan sharing how he was denied access to Mecca:

Reactions trail Jigan Baba Oja's video

Some netizens stated that Jigan's comment was because he was denied entry to Mecca over his disability. Others also shared why they agreed with the actor's school of thought.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

iamblackkyng said:

"Bcuz dey denied egbon visa to saudi, disable come dey cap rubbish online."

steve_household_equipment wrote:

"His saying the truth...even Jerusalem too...but we are not ready to have thos convo."

iamthreenity reacted:

"Saudi Arabia is mainly known for religious tourism, Millions of people go there every year for Hajj and Umrah, which are forms of worship, Saudi is not traditionally considered a major tourist destination."

olu__cash_ reacted:

"Aje it’s just a tourist center."

utmostdecasual commented:

"The quicker we realise that prayer is overrated the better for us. Westerners are coming to Africa to exploit our human and natural resources, we Africans go to them for prayers and greener pastures. No be JuJu b dat?"

mandem_164 reacted:

"Seek knowledge before you open your mouth it not an advice it a warning for your sake."

tikare_official said:

"I can’t relate the level of brainwashing. This one even said they have no authority to stop any country from coming. Maybe wa dofe lo then…"

sha_mu81 said:

"Na bitter truth dem no go hear… mostly Nigeria Muslim."

deeboyconcepts wrote:

"A mecca is a place that attracts people to it. The huge outlet mall near your hometown is a mecca for shoppers and bargain hunters."

