Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s best friend Enioluwa Adeoluwa caught the attention of many online the new wife’s announcement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the influencer alongside her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux shared pictures of their baby bump after months of speculations

Reacting the excitement online, Enioluwa mistakenly revealed their unborn baby’s gender, drawing reactions online

Nigerian social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has mistakenly disclosed the gender of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's unborn child.

On Thursday night, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla and Juma revealed in a joint Instagram post that they were expecting their first child.

Enioluwa confirms Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s baby’s gender. Credit: @enioluwa, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

They released photographs from their maternity shoot, which clearly showed Priscilla's baby bump.

While celebrating the news, Enioluwa expressed his joy in the comments section at finally becoming an uncle.

He stated that he needed to start saving because he was expecting a nephew.

“Eh! Uncle Eni needs to start saving. We’ve got a nephew on the way. Wait!! What!! OMG!!”.

See his comment below:

Enioluwa says Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are expecting a baby boy. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In an earlier reaction to Priscilla's pregnancy announcement, Enioluwa stated that he had no idea she was pregnant. He expressed disbelief at the news, as did everyone else.

Recall that the pair married in a series of extravagant ceremonies around Nigeria and Tanzania.

The celebrations began with a traditional Yoruba wedding in Lagos on April 17, followed by a white wedding on April 19. Prior to this, they celebrated a Nikkah and civil wedding in Tanzania in February.

The grand finale of their African royal wedding celebration took place at a magnificently adorned venue, signalling the official end of their wedding festivities.

Legit.ng also reported that it was a blend of glitz, culture, and emotional moments as the JP25 grand finale lit up Tanzania on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

But beyond the stunning visuals and luxury vibes, one heartwarming moment stole the spotlight—and it involved Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla.

The mother-daughter duo were seen vibing on the dance floor as Davido’s chart-topping single With You blasted through the speakers.

Priscilla, clearly thrilled, started bouncing and dancing with excitement. But in the middle of her joyful energy, her mother leaned in and told her to stop.

Iyabo’s unexpected interruption caught many by surprise, especially since Priscilla appeared to be in high spirits.

The internet quickly lit up with theories, with many pointing to the growing speculation that Priscilla might be expecting a child. While no pregnancy had been confirmed at that time, fans didn’t miss how quickly Priscilla stopped dancing and the way the actress stayed close by her side throughout the event.

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele's grand entrance

Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo, the mother of the bride, made a grand entrance at the wedding venue.

Another actress, Lola Alao, who lost her mother a few months ago, was also seen dancing behind the two actresses.

Both Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele were seen dancing arm in arm. They wore matching flowing gowns for the lavish ceremony and wore beautiful smiles as they sang and danced into the venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng