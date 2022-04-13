Nollywood actress Yewande Adekoya has sparked reactions after she called out her colleague Jigan

Yewande, in a statement, said Jigan, who is a close friend to her husband, was a bad influence on him and led to the end of their marriage

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react as some dragged the actress for making excuses for her husband’s behaviour

Popular Yoruba actress Yewande Adekoya recently called out her colleague in the industry, Jigan Baba Oja, as she accused him of influencing her husband.

Yewande made this known when Jigan dropped a birthday message on the actress’ Instagram page to celebrate her daughter.

While replying to Jigan’s message, the actress said her colleague was not a good friend as he continued to indulge her husband in his destructive behaviours, which eventually led to the end of their marriage.

Yewande, in the now-deleted comment, said the actor refused to talk her husband out of some of his destructive behaviours because he liked the toxic part of him.

Nigerians tell Yewande Adekoya to stop making excuses for hubby

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react as some reminded the actress that her husband is an adult who is capable of making choices.

abisoge_beautyplace:

"Giving excuses for a grown man... the husband Na baby??"

bluebloodlad:

"Love has finished her ! Making exuses for him still."

nigerianlazychef:

"Is the man a baby? At his age then dey influence am. Oh well."

sumptuous_licious:

"Making Excuses for him ‍♀️Na So first Love Dey Be O! The Mumu no be Here ‍♀️you will keep making Excuses for him and keep going back to him Over and Over again ‍♀️Don’t be Surprised she will go back to him if the Husband should come Back to her then Come on Social Media to Shun! We the Online laws up to Mind our Business Just like “Chacha” Shun! Our Papa up that time ."

Yewande Adekoya marriage crashes after 8 years

The marriage of Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya and her husband, Abiodun Ishola Thomas crashed after 8 years of being together.

The cool-headed actress decided not to go the way of some of her colleagues who love to have dirty fights with their partners online when things go south between them.

In a conversation between the actress and a popular blog, Yewande insisted on not having a messy online dragging as she disclosed that her man has left her in the house with the kids.

