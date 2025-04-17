Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are still the trending topic online following their lavish wedding ceremony

A video surfaced online showing the Tanzanian musician serenading his heartthrob with their wedding song, singing the lyrics from the depths of his heart

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Juma released a new song dubbed God Design for their special day, featuring indigenous rap maestro Phyno

One of the most beautiful and talked-about moments from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's lavish wedding ceremony in Nigeria went viral online.

The ecstatic groom was seen surrounded by his brothers and groomsmen, all dressed in luscious pink Agbada, as he performed for his wife, who was standing in front of him.

Juma sang the new song for the love of his life, who was gushing over the romantic moment on the dancefloor as she danced and touched her man's face.

The Ololufe crooner, on the other hand, ensured that the lyrics of his song came directly from his heart while serenading his queen in front of family and in-laws.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olorijolie said:

"It's really God's design o. You guys should make it work o."

fabulous__outfits said:

"Whoever is not happy you these two can never be happy , congratulations guys❤️❤️."

some_favourite said:

"Goosebumps all over my body,This union is already blessed ❤️❤️."

divineornament said:

"Lekki shutdown, Lagos shutdown, the whole of Nigeria and Tanzania shutdown, Africa shutdown, the whole world shutdown because of @iyaboojofespris @its.priscy @juma_jux #jp2025❤️ to the whole world."

yettycreamish wrote:

"Omg!! This moment is everything 🔥 so beautiful and sweet. I love their love and wish them endless love and blessings in this beautiful union😍. I have been in a positive mood all day today because of you guys ❤️. I have also connect socially online to your beautiful blessed union 😍. JP forever in love and happiness ❤️❤️."

fabulouskiddiesparties said:

"My own na to Dey tag all Tanzania blogs😂😂 they must respect my baby wen she reach Tanzania say she no small for naija😂😂😍😍😍."

the_minister_of_fine_clothes said:

"I love the ENERGY from our Tanzania in-laws…. It’s giving,,,,we didn’t come to PLAY💃💃💃💃💃."

tomiframendsuprise said:

"They have Successfully Been Initiated To Our Culture 😍we online in-laws loves you 😍 I'm tearing Thank you God For This Beautiful Union 🙏."

olapade_folake wrote:

"I never siddon since morning 😂I just Dey Jump up and down ni😂God bless their home."

