Nollywood actress Omotunde Adebowale, better known as Adaku in Jenifa's Diary, has shared what she and some ladies go through daily when they want to dress up.

In the video posted online, she and her personal assistance were in a room trying to wear waist trainer and artificial backside.

Fans react to Omotunde's post about her shape. Photo credit@officiallolo1

Source: Instagram

They were seen struggling to wear the waist trainer as the actress, who recently spoke about her eating habit was opening her eye in a strange way as a result of the discomfort she was passing through.

Omotunde told her fans to praise the people going under the knife just to enhance their shapes because it was not an easy task.

She claimed that she was ready to hide the outsized parts of her body to attract men out there, while struggling to wear her 'tools'.

Omotunde noted that buying all the things she wore (waist trainer and artificial backside) was also not an easy task. She said that they were on the high side, though she bought them at Oshodi.

PA encourages Omotunde

The personal assistance of the actress, who supported Funke Akindele was trying to encourage when the actress said she should pull the waist trainer.

She said that it was her big tummy that didn't allow the waist trainer to easily size her. She blamed her for planning to take another lady's lover. The PA also told her to endure the pain.

At a point, Omotunde Adebowale was seen panting for breath. She told the lady assisting her to wait so that she catch breath for some minutes before they continue.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Omotunde's video

Netizens shared their views about the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@medy_mr:

"Una 2 fit each other."

@yadebiaye:

"Motunde! Ma pa mi now!. My super woman. Abeg, I’m in stitches."

@hawtcellency:

"Na your P.A fit you Mama... She's made for you."

@doyinlamina:

"Mummy don’t faint ooo, how’s your breathing ma."

@peculiartope:

"It's the PA contributions for me."

@gloriaugera:

"Let me just be rocking my gp tank like that. The stress is too much."

@yadebiaye:

"Ori Beauty gan an ti gbale!."

Omtuinde Adebowale speaks about aso ebi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the presenter and actress had opened up on her fashion style, acting and other things while speaking with in an interview.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she revealed the amount she spent on her most expensive aso ebi outfit.

The actress, who is also known for her role as Adaku in the popular sitcom Jenifa's Diary, shared her favourite fashion accessory.

Source: Legit.ng