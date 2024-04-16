Presenter and actress Omotunde Adebowale David, aka Lolo 1, has opened up on which is more challenging for her in her chosen fields

In a chat with Legit.ng, she also revealed the amount she spent for her most expensive asoebi outfit

The actress, who is also known for her role as Adaku in the popular sitcom Jenifa's Diary, also shared her favourite fashion accessory

Popular Nollywood actress and On-Air Personality Omotunde Adebowale David, aka Lolo 1, has shared the cost of her most expensive asoebi outfit.

In a chat with Legit.ng, the movie star, who is known for her role as Adaku in a popular comic series Jenifa's Dairy, also spoke about the challenges between acting and presenting, among other issues.

Lolo 1 looks lovely in her beautiful outfits. Image credit: @officiallolo1

Source: Instagram

Comfort influences my style - Lolo 1 says

Speaking on what informs her style as an entertainer, the role interpreter said:

"Comfort is high for me. Then, my body type. I love the fact that fashion can be expressed by tweaking one or two things appropriately."

The mother of four also spoke about how she finds acting and presenting. She said:

"They are on different pedestals and they come with their challenges. Comparing them is hard because being a presenter has its ups and downs, same with acting. I won't say one is more challenging than one. Both of them are fun."

What is Lolo's most expensive asoebi?

She admitted that some asoebis are very expensive. However, she only buys asoebi that are very important.

"I hardly buy asoebi. I only buy when it is very important and I can buy adire and ankara. Laces are not my thing. The highest I have spent on asoebi is N120k and I doubt if I would want to go higher than that."

Speaking on which she prefers between traditional and English outfits, she said:

"I prefer traditional outfits because one can make corporate with traditional outfits these days. My work is usually smart-casual. When I say traditional outfits, I don't mean iro and buba. I meant ankara and boubou dresses."

The actress also revealed that she loves eyeglasses.

"I wear recommended eyeglasses now. So, I love to wear colourful and beautiful frames. It is one of my favourite accessories at the moment."

Lolo expresses gratitude after surviving accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that OAP Lolo 1 got her followers thanking God on her behalf.

The actress said she and her kids came out of an accident with just bruises.

Lolo noted that she was badly shaken from the incident.

Source: Legit.ng