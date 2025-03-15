A court in Kwara state has dismissed the criminal complaint filed against Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Elizabeth Anjorin, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin

The case, involving Saheed Mosadoluwa (Ibile) and Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, ended after the Attorney General intervened and applied for the case's termination

Presiding Judge Yunus Kayode granted the Attorney General’s request, dismissing both the initial complaint and the counter-complaint, leading to Anjorin’s freedom

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Friday, March 14, popular Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Elizabeth Anjorin, also known as Lizzy Anjorin, emerged victorious as the Upper Area Court I in Ilorin, Kwara state, dismissed the criminal complaint suit filed against her.

Lizzy Anjorin cleared as court dismisses criminal suit

Court clears popular Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin of criminal charges. Photo credit: @lizzyanjorin_official

Source: Instagram

The legal dispute, which reportedly involved Saheed Mosadoluwa (Ibile) and Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, saw intense legal arguments from both sides.

A. M. Abdulraheem, represented the complainant, while Lizzy Anjorin was defended by a team of lawyers, including Prof. O. Y. Abdulhamid, , I. M. Adedo, Taofeeq Olateju, and Abdullahi.

Attorney General intervenes as Lizzy Anjorin wins legal battle

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, March 15, the Attorney General’s intervention took over the case and applied for its termination.

Presiding over the matter, Yunus Kayode granted the Attorney General’s application, resulting in the dismissal of both the initial complaint filed on February 26, 2025, and the counter-complaint filed on March 11, 2025.

In delivering the judgment on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the court stated:

“Having listened to the submission from the complainant counsel and that of the defendant and particularly the application of the Attorney General to take up this case and pray for termination of the case, on this premise, the direct complaint dated February 24, 2025, and the cross-complaint dated March 11, 2025, are hereby terminated and the defendants are hereby discharged.”

Lizzy Anjorin reacts as court clears her of criminal charges

Lizzy Anjorin speaks after court cleared her of criminal charges in a land dispute case. Photo credit: @lizzyanjorin_official

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Friday, March 14, Lizzy Anjorin, described the case as a “cross-sue,” stating that she and the complainant became defendants.

“The case bordered on a land dispute and it all happened in Lagos. But the complainant went ahead to file a criminal suit against me in Ilorin, Kwara State. When I got there, I presented my evidence, cross-sued and both of us became defendants.

“I was summoned on Friday based on his case and I showed up, but we counter-sued him and on Tuesday, they sent his summon but he didn’t show up and when they wanted to continue with the case we filed against him, I withdrew it,” Anjorin said.

Lizzy, who recently graced Chude's show, expressed gratitude to her fans, lawyers, and the Ilorin judicial system.

Lizzy Anjorin brags about husband's wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin bragged about her husband, Lateef Lawal’s wealth on social media.

The film star was recently live on one of her social media pages when she spoke about her man being the richest celebrity husband.

According to Lizzy Anjorin, her man doesn’t care about people’s money and has never shied away from his roots.

