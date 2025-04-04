Jemima Osunde directly confronted an allegation made by an X user who claimed in a thread that she had undergone a BBL surgery

The actress responded with a sharp and concise question, to challenge the user’s statement, seeking to clarify the matter

The exchange originated from a broader discussion on X prompting @ahanaelroi to mention Osunde by name in his reply the following day

On April 3, 2025, Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde found herself addressing an unexpected allegation on X that claimed she had undergone a BBL.

The claim originated from a user, @ahanaelroi, who made the statement in response to a post by @maxvayshia.

The initial post, shared on April 2, 2025, questioned why women opt for BBLs, asserting that no man finds the procedure attractive. @ahanaelroi then replied on April 3, 2025, specifically mentioning Osunde by her full name, Jemima Osunde, and alleging that she had undergone the surgery.

Not one to let such a claim go unchallenged, Osunde responded swiftly at 15:57 UTC with a direct question: "Which of the Jemima?" Her reply was a clear demand for clarity, reflecting her intent to address the rumour head-on.

The actress, known for her grounded personality and advocacy for natural beauty, used the opportunity to question the validity of the user’s statement, subtly pushing back against the narrative that she had altered her body surgically.

Fans react to BBL rumours about Jemima Osunde

@mankindh said:

"E reach to ask o🤣🤣🤣"

@wavyol replied:

"E get some kin gist you go hear about yourself ehn you go just dey wonder. Me??, when I do that one,oooh wetin I con talk. Check very well, hope they haven't done it for you behind your back🤣"

@TheNanaAishat replied:

"When did you do BBL and you didn’t even know? Must be while you were asleep"

@ayodejii____ replied:

"Gotta be Jemima Osunbo, cause this Jemima that me I know oh, that a$$ ain’t even close to ccl😭😂🌚"

@azzymide said:

"That's why you shouldn't drink kaikai in the dream so that you can wake up to reality sane."

@Ajokeade____ said:

"Please share your doctor’s number with me🤲🏽"

@EniolaOrisadare replied

"He even tagged her with confidence😂😂"

Things to know about Jemima Osunde's career

Osunde’s career has been marked by her authenticity, both on and off the screen. Recently, she reprised her role in the seventh series of MTV Shuga’s Alone Together, a production that featured "lockdown" conversations between characters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her performance in the series, which aired nightly, further solidified her reputation as a versatile actress. Additionally, Osunde has been involved in other projects, including her notable role in The Delivery Boy (2018), which earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 15th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

A graduate of physiotherapy from the University of Lagos, she has balanced her medical background with a thriving career in acting and presenting, making her a multifaceted figure in Nollywood.

Jemima Osunde expresses a desire to undergo toe surgery

In an earlier story published on Legit.ng, actress Jemima Osunde expressed that she wasn't interested in undergoing a BBL to enhance her body but was uncomfortable with the appearance of her toes.

She revealed her desire to undergo surgery to correct them and shared her ideal outcome with her fans.

Fans responded with advice and suggestions on how she should proceed with her request.

