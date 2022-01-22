Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, taken to social media to explain why she cannot fly economy class

In her Instastory, she shared a video in which a voice-over talks about the psychological effect of flying first class and how it can make one driven

Several internet users have shared their thoughts about the film star's stance on not flying economy class

Annie Idibia recently got social media buzzing with mixed reactions after she opened up on the reason she does not fly economy class.

The popular Nollywood actress and wife of singer 2baba, shared a video that talked about how trying out first class can make one very driven to achieve more in life.

Agreeing with the post, she explained that her decision to never fly economy class was borne from drive and not pride.

In her words:

"Whenever I think of travelling, Eco is never an option. And it's not pride, more like drive. So, I begin to plan, work my as.s out, balance every. I always cut my coat according to my size but naah, my mindset never gonna be economy. Make I remain here until I earn it - private/first/biz class or nada!"

See post below:

Reactions

debbysbodyshop_:

"Everyone has different priorities."

babygirlomaaaaa._:

"She said what she said!!?"

fashion_magicblog:

"It's obviously not pride some people are this way."

blessuzz:

"And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with feeling that way."

yendishomebargains:

"Jeez! People are not even listening to the message, just screaming Audioo! Like for real, learn to listen at times and not just be quick to comment or judge because it's someone you have something against!"

Annie Idibia in red outfits

Despite mixed reactions trailing her recent post, one thing is certain about the mother of two, and that is the fact that she is one stylish yummy mummy.

A trip to her Instagram page shows that Annie is not one to hold back when it comes to looking trendy and shows that she is au courant when it comes to all things fashion.

From casual wear to red carpet glam, the screen diva knows how to leave people in awe and her fans totally love her for it.

Legit.ng has curated a list of 11 times Annie rocked red ensembles in stylish ways.

