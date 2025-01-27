Afrobeats star Davido and his wife Chioma have been involved in 2Baba and his partner Annie Idibia's separation

Netizens on social media platform X shared the same dynamics that exist in the two celebrities' marriage

Others also speculated that Davido and Chioma will be following 2Baba and Annie Idibia's route in the future

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia 2Baba's separation from his wife and actress Annie Idibia has even netizens comparing their 13-year marriage to that of David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Adeleke aka Chef Chi.

Since the news of 2Baba and Annie's separation hit social media, Nigerians have been taking sides.

Nigerians predict Davido and Chioma to follow same route as 2Baba and Annie in future. Credit: davido/official2baba

Source: Instagram

While many threw their weight behind 2Baba, others supported his wife Annie Idibia.

Amid the reactions, other netizens speculated that Davido and Chioma could also go down the same lane in future.

What netizens are saying about Davido, Chioma

Netizens stated that 2Baba's marriage to Annie shared similar dynamics to that of Davido and Chioma.

They pointed out that like 2Baba, Davido had other kids with other women before he married Chioma.

Recall that Annie also walked down the aisle with 2Baba 13 years ago despite him having baby mamas.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido and Chioma tied the knot traditionally in 2024 in Lagos.

Netizens also pointed out that Annie was with 2Baba during his early days as an upcomer in the music industry as they compared it to Chioma, who Davido revealed had been with for years before they got married.

He added that if it wasn't Chioma he wouldn't have gotten married.

While many prayed against Davido and Chioma going their separate ways in future, others stated that it was bound to happen.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens on social media platform X as they compare 2Baba and Annie's marriage to Davido and Chioma's union. Read the comments below:

IamKateMcCathy2 said:

"I pray to God that Davido doesnt put Chioma through this some time in the future."

real_onos said:

"You see you people.2moro if Davido and chioma were to have issues, you will run out and say, Davido had a child outside marriage, as if chioma did not know in the first place as if it was hidden..."

loye_signal commented:

"@Wizarab10 Fun fact? This is how Davido and Chioma will be ending it too. It’s not even an hate speech."

anyali_tevin said:

"Annie feels entitled cos she feels she may have saved 2face from self-destruct same way Chioma is saving Davido. A man shud be accountable to someone. Annie's role in his life doesn't give her right to be unruly to his family.Ladies u may disrespect a man but nt his family. Shalom."

Laankyy:

"When? In your head? There was never a time she was close to Tuface. And I still say it, would she have tolerated and taken everything she took from Tuface if he was an average Emeka on the street, same with Chioma and Davido, the answer is no. She stayed for money not yeye love."

What Davido bought for Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the DWM label boss bought two Birkin bags, for himself and Chioma.

Davido, who was in France for the Paris Fashion Week decided to splurge on some fashion items for himself and his wife, Chioma.

According to the music star, a happy wife is equal to a happy life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng