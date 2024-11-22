Nigerian singer Wizkid has finally dropped his highly-anticipated Morayo album to the joy of fans

On November 22, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician’s body of work was released on streaming platforms, and it got netizens talking

Morayo soon became a trending topic on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes about the body of work

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has finally released his much-anticipated album, Morayo.

On midnight of November 22, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician dropped his late body of work named after his late mother.

The 16-track album includes features from top musicians such as Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan and YBNL star Asake.

Nigerians react as Wizkid finally releases Morayo album. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Wizkid’s Morayo album became available on streaming platforms, it started trending and making headlines on social media.

Nigerians react to Wizkid’s Morayo album

Several Nigerians, including some of his celebrity colleagues, took to social media to share their thoughts on Wizkid’s Morayo album. Read some of their comments below:

Iseunife said Morayo is a mix of Fuji, Afrobeats, Highlife and more in one album:

This tweep called Wizkid’s new album a masterpiece:

Mas J said he was glad Wizkid is a Nigerian:

Tobiloba said the album is already topping charts:

Obi called Morayo a masterpiece:

Ayra Starr rated the album a 10000 over 10:

Dareal said Ibrahim is who he thinks he is:

Joelax prayed for global success of the album:

Japhman called the album a showcase of musical mastery:

BBNaija’s Wanni and Handi said the album was worth the wait:

Tunde Ednut begs Wizkid FC on Davido's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, caused a stir with his message to Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s fans, on Davido’s birthday.

Tunde Ednut called for a ‘ceasefire’ from Wizkid’s fans.

On his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut called on Wizkid’s fans to join in and celebrate OBO and stop their insults, at least for that day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng