Wizkid Finally Drops Morayo Album, Nigerians React on Social Media: “He Is Who He Thinks He Is”
- Nigerian singer Wizkid has finally dropped his highly-anticipated Morayo album to the joy of fans
- On November 22, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician’s body of work was released on streaming platforms, and it got netizens talking
- Morayo soon became a trending topic on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes about the body of work
Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has finally released his much-anticipated album, Morayo.
On midnight of November 22, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician dropped his late body of work named after his late mother.
The 16-track album includes features from top musicians such as Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan and YBNL star Asake.
Shortly after Wizkid’s Morayo album became available on streaming platforms, it started trending and making headlines on social media.
Nigerians react to Wizkid’s Morayo album
Several Nigerians, including some of his celebrity colleagues, took to social media to share their thoughts on Wizkid’s Morayo album. Read some of their comments below:
K1 De Ultimate's intro on Wizkid's album Morayo trends, ignites mixed reactions: "Wiz don pass GOAT"
Iseunife said Morayo is a mix of Fuji, Afrobeats, Highlife and more in one album:
This tweep called Wizkid’s new album a masterpiece:
Mas J said he was glad Wizkid is a Nigerian:
Tobiloba said the album is already topping charts:
Obi called Morayo a masterpiece:
Ayra Starr rated the album a 10000 over 10:
Dareal said Ibrahim is who he thinks he is:
Joelax prayed for global success of the album:
Japhman called the album a showcase of musical mastery:
BBNaija’s Wanni and Handi said the album was worth the wait:
