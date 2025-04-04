Chiwetalu Agu, a veteran Nigerian Nollywood movie star, explained his encounter with a lady he met on social media

The lady had reached out to the movie star to ask him for help with her family's needs and others

The movie actor, though not as buoyant, shared the next step he took to assist the lady and what she did to him in return

Social media users had much to say about Chiwetalu Agu, a veteran Nigerian actor's experience at the hands of a lady whom he had helped out financially.

In a trending video online, the movie star narrated how a certain lady had reached out to him via his Instagram DM to ask for help.

Chiwetalu Agu spurs reaction as lady he met on the internet shows him shege.

Although he was not as financially buoyant, he reached out to his son for help. His son had also indicated that he did not have much but sent half of the money the lady had requested.

The actor, who shared the story on his Instagram page, said he sent the lady the transfer receipt and never heard from her again. Agu reached out to her days later to confirm she received the money, and she replied with "seen".

Weeks later, the lady returned, asking for help again, but this time, he turned her down.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Chiwetalu's post about lady

Many who heard the actor's story opined that poor people were hard to please. Read some reactions below:

@brendanukagod__ said:

"The loyalty of a poor person will always be questionable and don't fall for it, Be careful, because when you do too much for people, they start loving your hand and not your heart. people will love you for what you can do for them. But not who you truly are…so pay attention to that."

@princessjohn1_ said:

"Poor people are hard to please."

@iam_dgreatman101 said:

"GRATITUDE, APPRECIATION opens more doors for you. LEARN IT, PRACTICE IT, MAKE IT A LIFE STYLE."

@xrixy_walker said:

"Ekwensu e romancia mami water! Choiii humans are ungrateful."

@oya_gbemidebe said:

"THIS MAN NACK LADIES WELL IN ENUGU AND ASABA DURING HIS ACTIVE DAYS. NOW OLD AGE IS MAKING HIM LOOK SOOOO INNOCENT 😂."

Fans react as Chiwetalu Agus shares strange encounter with ungrateful lady.

@official_julius_ceaza said:

"I once helped a childhood friend after bumping into each other online, then his wife was pregnant and he lost his job that moment. I payed for his wife's ante natal, payed the hospital bills and even gave him some money for maintenance. One day he called me and said that it's not that he doesn't appreciate what I have been doing but I should tell him how I make my money😂, I work for my money and I reside outside Nigeria, he said I don't want to help him and he ignored me for over many months, after a while he came back to ask me for money and honestly I didn't have, guess what? He blocked me 😂 calling me a fake friend."

@cokeboygram1 said:

"She’s a scammer."

@pretty__rita said:

"You can't impress some poor people ah swear 😂as long as I'm concerned no matter how touching any body story is this, I'm not touching my savings to impress anybody 😂😂."

@rich_jayofficail said:

"TB Joshua always said .., dnt expect tanks u from people u helped u helped cause of God .., expectations will Leav u disappointed."

Chiwetala Agu washes wife's hair in romantic clip

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetala Agu and his wife were featured in a video that has been trending on social media.

The actor was seen washing his wife's hair and helping her dry it out in a sweet clip that many are now talking about.

This video has now drawn so much attention online, as netizens have not stopped gushing out the couple's sweet love.

