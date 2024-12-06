Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu his given couples some tips on how to navigate through their marriages

He also revealed what caused some marriages to crash and he spoke about what couples should avoid

The film star used himself and his wife as an example as he shared the steps they took to ensure they were still married

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu has shared what has kept his marriage going all through the years. He said that he and his wife decided not to give up on themselves.

It has been said that marriage is not a bed of roses and Agu noted that the statement was true. He also spoke about why some marriages fail. The 68-year-old compared marriage to a building being constructed.

According to him, if the foundation is not properly laid, the building will collapse. He linked it to the cause of many failed marriages today. The moment some couple encounter problems, their marriages begin to shake.

Chiwetalu Agu gives healthy marriage tips

The Nollywood thespian said he has advised his children on what makes up a healthy marriage. He revealed that the first tip for a healthy marriage is communication. Agu said issues are normal in marriages but how couples handle them are very important.

He encouraged couples to avoid having third parties in their marriages. Besides, when they experience issues, they should settle it between themselves. His second tip for a successful marriage is commitment and trust.

Thirdly, Chiwetalu advised couples to make out time for each other. Fourthly, he said married people should learn to forgive themselves and fifthly, couples should pray and commit their union into God's hands.

Reactions to Chiwetalu Agu's marriage tips

Check out some of the reactions as Chiwetalu Agu shares the keys to a long-lasting marriage below:

@nana_darkua:

"So true, thanks for sharing sir."

@superfantastic_realtor:

"Thank you for your words of encouragement."

@happiness_awas:

"Daddy thank u very much for dis advice, but pls am not so happy, daddy and mummy did not give us our last sound today (kissing)."

@thenayshpage:

"Legendary advice!! Daddy say Konji no be your mate."

@onye_odigolumma:

"To marry sef set fear me ooh."

