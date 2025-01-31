Actor Chiwetalu Agu has sent a message to intending and married couples about marriage on how to protect themselves

The veteran actor shared what couples should do if they find themselves in a violent or toxic union

Chiwetalu Agu's advice to couples comes amid the mixed reactions that have trailed music star 2Baba and Annie Idibia's relationship

Nigerian actor Chiwetalu Agu has issued advice to married and prospective couples about marriage as he tapped from his wealth of experience as a married and family man.

Chiwetalu, who is known for his series of romantic displays with his wife on social media, in a video that has gone viral shared what couples should do when they find themselves in a violent, abusive and toxic relationship.

According to the veteran actor, marriage should not be taken as a do-or-die affair, as he advised couples who find themselves in unpleasant relationships to flee.

"Marriage is not a do or die affair oh. If you have an abusive or violent partner, run for your life. If you are in a toxic relationship, If you’re not happy in your marriage, run for your life, divorce is better than rest in peace," he said in the video.

Chiwetalu further addressed couples who usually stay back in toxic relationships for the sake of their children.

He stated that if they ended up dead in marriage, they would still end up leaving the same children to stay back for behind.

The actor also encouraged intending couples to do background checks about their partners before considering marriage.

He stressed that some intending couples want to get married because of beauty, money or age.

"He is handsome; I want to marry him": see you, see death. "My mates are all married, but I'm still single": see you, see death," he added.

Watch video as Chiwetalu Agu sends advice to married and intending couple:

Chiwetalu's fatherly advice comes amid the backlash that has trailed 2Baba and Annie's separation on social media.

Netizens react to Chiwetalu's marriage advice

Several netizens took sides with the veteran actor while appreciating him for the advice. Read the comments below:

i_am_gerald_1 said:

"One thing I know is marriage is not a do or die affair."

omorex4 commented:

"Papa Don talk am,some ladies nor go hear word."

sur_blessing wrote:

"Thank you sir, Omo one girl need to see this oooh I swear she always fight with her husband all this lagos marriage ehh I advise her the one I can do but Omo ,na her attitude make me disrespect her sooo much."

bold_aj said:

"Na why 2face de run for his life."

chikadibiaikenna wrote:

"In Igbo tradition there's no divorce, when you're not happily leaving with her because of his character you're free to return her home to his parents house and if you're done with her I mean done, you have to let the village people know by info the elderly man who will serve as witness."

mrsmakumbi2022:

"Papa True talk. Tell them papa thank you."

Chiwetalu Agu marks wife's birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the video the actor made for his wife on her birthday warmed hearts.

The veteran actor thanked her for marrying him and not letting him give up on life.

He also shared the good things his wife had done for him over the years as they both shared kisses and hugs.

