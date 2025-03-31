Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has been trending online following new videos of her calling him out

In one of the clips, Hellen Ati appealed to Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma, while tagging CP's wife in another

Breaking down in tears, Hellen Ati shared her struggles in taking care of Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged son

Celebrity barman and socialite Pascal Ogechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest has been caught up in another drama with his alleged baby mama, a few days before his birthday and debut song release.

On Sunday, March 30, amid the Mothering Sunday celebration, Chiefpriest alleged baby mama Hellen in a viral video made a public appeal to the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, urging him to intervene in her paternity dispute with a socialite.

Recall that Hellen has been repeatedly calling out Chiefpriest for months after accusing him of fathering her child.

Despite her calls and willingness to conduct a DNA test on her son, Chiefpriest has neither openly accepted responsibility nor confirmed that the child was his.

In a heartfelt video, Hellen lamented the struggles of raising her son alone in Kenya, citing financial challenges, with no support from the alleged father.

Tagging Governor Uzodinma and his wife, Chioma Uzodinma, to the video, Hellen begged them to use their influence to compel Chiefpriest to undergo a DNA test and take responsibility of his alleged son.

“Please @he_hopeuzodimma of Imo State, I need your help. Talk to Pascal Okechukwu a.k.a. Cubana Chief Priest to please help his son in Kenya and for the DNA to be done. @he_chiomauzodimma bikonu, the baby is struggling here in Kenya, no food or anything to feed the boy,” she wrote in her post.

Watch the video of Hellen Ati lamenting below:

Tagging Cubana Chiefpriest's wife in another video, she wrote

"@_deangels talk to ur husband I dnt tire let him do the needful and let all this stop this boy needs fatherly love that's all am saying or he can come for DNA."

Below is another video where she tagged Cubana Chiefpriest's wife:

Reactions trail CP's alleged baby mama's video

The videos have sparked reactions on social media, with many calling for a resolution to the matter.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

onaderuopeyemi said:

"Baby girl just assume he is dea& and take care of your son."

djjace_ reacted:

"And some girls still choose and prefer married men…. lol."

amarachiigidimbah said:

"If this is not content then this child needs to be taken away from this woman , imagine this is actually her reality and she is starving this boy just to prove a point ………….."

kingempire147 said:

"You can open your legs wide to collect but you can't nurture this small 🤏boy? In fact I'm very sure that everybody is tired of you already."

eyitemiren reacted:

"If the said father of the child was dead, what would you have done Ma?"

ucmarisstar wrote:

"You have money for wig and makeup but you don't have money to feed your own child. Madam you can do better."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest made a commitment to his wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The celebrity baby praised his wife, assuring her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

