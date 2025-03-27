A young Nigerian lady has sought the help of netizens on TikTok to secure a house worth N300,000 in Lagos state

In a trending video, the lady appealed to netizens, especially agents to find a house in any location except Ikorodu

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their suggestions

A desperate plea for assistance has gone viral on social media, as a Nigerian lady sought help in finding affordable accommodation in Lagos state.

The lady's appeal, which was shared on TikTok, shed light into the challenges faced by many individuals in securing suitable housing in the bustling metropolis.

Lady seeks help to find N300k house in Lagos

The lady, known on TikTok as @lilas_dlite, posted a video outlining her requirements.

She specified that she was searching for a house valued at N300,000, and was open to considering various locations within Lagos, with the exception of Ikorodu.

Her appeal was directed at real estate agents and other individuals who might be able to provide valuable assistance.

In her words:

"Abeg where I fit see house of N300k for Lagos? Abeg any legit agent make una help out. Apart from Ikorodu biko."

Reactions as lady seeks accommodation in Lagos

The video sparked lots of responses from TikTok users, who offered suggestions and advice on how to secure affordable housing in Lagos.

Many users shared their experiences and recommendations, providing valuable insights into the local property market.

@Lashed_by_ini said:

"There’s a selfcon available in my house at Baruwa and it’s 200k with Pop sef, the tenant will be moving on Sunday."

@Leo-wivina reacted:

"You go see in Ketu Ojota, but the total package maybe 500k and from here to island is very close, should you choose to work in Island. If you want to stay with a lady, I can as well connect you."

@Yemi Deluxe said:

"Omoh just come ikorodu with that 300k u can rent a room and parlor sef con."

@rukky_luxury said:

"E Dey oo mine is two bedroom two toilet and balcony the parlour very spacious also with dining side omo i'm paying 200k yearly."

@Trenchesboi8 said:

"Come ajah awoyaya like this self we need just one more tenant up stairs that’s going to be two tenant upstairs you no go pay pass that amount."

@Men?give me food instead said:

"In case y’all need apartment around badagry area 180k two bedrooms self contained."

@B said:

"Please is there anyone that already has a house but is looking for a roommate? Let me know and your location too, thanks."

@Seyisworth added:

"Just kidding but I mean hoookup. Shaggy ladies and hoookup na 5/6. I'm staying in GRA to see Shaggy ladies with doing hoookup na connections. Let say 50% of the ladies are into hoookup."

@𝔸𝕓𝕚𝕤𝕠𝕝𝕒 added:

"The day i saw my mini flat 330k around igando total package 580, Na that same day I pay o. The stress of looking for an apartment + ridiculous charges is draining."

Watch the video here:

