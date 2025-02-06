Lagos state government is set to deploy new smart technology to catch road offenders of the traffic laws

The state government has also announced new fines for different traffic offences including overspeeding

The Commissioner for Transport has listed the roads where this technology will first be deployed

Lagos state government is set to enforce a new set of fines and penalties for traffic offenses in the state.

The state government will also be deploying new technology to enhance effective traffic management across strategic routes.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi made this announcement at a media briefing on Thursday.

The briefing at Alausa, Ikeja also featured the unveiling of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) to be deployed.

Routes where technology will be deployed

Osiyemi explained that the technology will be deployed to four busy and strategic routes across Lagos state, to detect defaulters and ensure the safety of road users.

These roads include Nurudeen Olowopopo Road, Allen Avenue Road junction, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, and Nitel with a speed limit of 80km/hr. There will also be a speed limit of 80km/hr for Alapere-Ogudu Road.

With the deployment of this technology, the state government will also be tough on road users who default speed limits or violate the red light.

The new technology comes with advanced communication, sensors, control and information. It will complement the existing Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices, ANPR cameras and others, and align with the government’s vision of building a smarter, safer and more sustainable state.

With this technology, there will be real-time monitoring and management of traffic conditions, with Checkpoint sites for Speed Detection and E-Police Sites for Monitoring Traffic Violations at each route. It also makes for a more comprehensive traffic solution for the state.

List of fines for traffic offences

According to the Commissioner, violating the traffic red light will attract a fine of N20,000 to be paid by the offender. Defying the specified speed limits for each route will also attract a fine of N50,000.

The commissioner urged commercial and private road users to abide by the law as this new move is meant to protect lives, not generate revenue for the Lagos state government in the form of fines.

He stressed;

“Through high-definition cameras and real-time monitoring systems, the e-Police sites will serve as virtual traffic enforcement officers, ensuring drivers adhere to road regulations, even when physical officers are absent. The checkpoint sites are strategically located to detect and deter cases of over-speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of road accidents.”

Osiyemi added that the monitoring sites at Allen Avenue and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road will detect several violations including making illegal u-turns, reversing on the highway, defying red lights and non-compliance with lane discipline.

Enforcement starts immediately, and defaulters will receive an SMS from the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) telling them of their offence and the fines to be paid.

