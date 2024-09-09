Portable has opened up about his fight with his senior colleague, Davido and named the singer behind the feud

In an interview with Echo room, the singer noted that he didn't quarrel with Davido before until Zlatan Ibile called

He called Zlatan a devil and added that he should stay on his own lane so that he too can say on his lane

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shared the reason for his fight with Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had thrown shade at the Timeless crooner a few days after Davido took him out to eat.

Portable pens up about relationship with Davido. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@davido/@zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview with Echo Room, the music star explained that things were going smoothly between him and Davido until Zlatan Ibile's call came in.

He mentioned that it was the call that caused the rift between the two of them.

Portable calls Zlatan lbile name

In the recording, the Zeh Nation boss noted that people should stay on their lane. He added that he was king on his own.

Portable also added that he was on his own in America when Davido called him.

Portable speaks about his car

In the video, Portable opened up about his controversial Mercedes-Benz. He said that he bought it on higher purchase.

The music artist also added that the dealer attached five mechanics to his, and he had to be maintaining the car and still paying for it.

Recall, that Portable had blamed Zlatan Ibile before for his woes.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@elegantstella21:

"But why una give portable 1 Benz with 5 mechanic."

@thegirlkebr:

"This blogger is a Wizkid fan."

@bigmenaa:

"Is he okay. Why is he shouting?"

@pam_ayy:

"He dey like this Davido matter really pain portable ooo.Na wa oo.'

@fridaymicheal5:

"Mix heard zlatan what he said is just an advice."

@cherry_uti39:

"Na everytime this guy dey find favour from people.'

@cheery_truker_liefstyle_:

"Carterefe oshii ma taka sufe."

@godspower.ebuka:

"He say na devil call ."

@dharah_xoxo:

"Kata sure."

Portable accuses Zlatan of killing Mohbad

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer spurred another frenzy online after attacking his senior colleague Davido.

The Brotherhood hitmaker came forward to accuse Zlatan Ibile of killing their late colleague Mohbad.

He further claimed that he was Ibile's next target after a phone call the rapper had with Davido in the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng