Portable has shared the source of his wealth in a video where he bragged that he has money and called it Sony cash

In the clip, a lot of people were following him while he held tightly to a polythene bag he had in his hands

His utterance sparked a debate among his fans in the comment section who shared their take about Portable's attitude

Street pop artist, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, as Portable, has finally shared the source of his wealth in a post on Instagram.

The music star, who is currently building a mansion and hotel, was among a crowd of youths in an undisclosed area.

Portable sighted among crowd on the street. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video, he was holding a black polythene bag which may content money as the crowd kept following to share in what he had in his hands.

In another recording, put in a collage, he said that music money was more than yahoo money. He disclosed that he was not into yahoo but into music.

The Zazu crooner told the people sitting with him to hail him and call him the “Man with Sony money”.

Portable shares bank statement

In the clip, he showed his fans his First Bank account statement and claimed that he was a shareholder at the bank.

The music star, who blasted pastor Adeboye over 2025 prophecy, prayed for the poor, that God will continue providing for their needs.

Portable also mentioned that Sony always send money to his First Bank account.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@classy_collections35:

"Portable olowo Sony, you be cruise."

@oluwajuedalo_28:

"Portablebaeby your own the street no body fit put cheast if Burna or Davido try this them go sick."

@_tishtam:

"Na Trace officer I dey pity, dem go face traffic."

@chance_1298:

"Camera my face."

@kiibbzz:

"This guy is here to stay. even at 77 he go get ogba cash out. Laugh out loud."

@sirmarkreturn:

"Zanzibar Mooney."

@don_scott_2:

"See weerey celeb his g uy just Dey fool himsel

@young_smith231:

"In studio dey compose song for SONY right now."

@opzyacealhaji:

"Pele story teller Omo mushin at the last slide."

@boychase_2:

"I like this guy ehh street oriented."

@Wshegunjp:

"Peleee Olowo Aye, Carry am go heaven if you kpai."

@timo_sterling:

"Sha be careful some of those guys no like you!."

Portable performs on pole in Enugu state

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had gone to Enugu state for a concert in 2024. The video of his performance caused a buzz online.

In the recording, he was seen displaying on the stage, and concert-goers seemed to love the kind of energy he showed. He first removed his trouser on the stage and later wore it back.

At a point, he jumped into the crowd, and it took the intervention of security men present at the event to bring him back on stage. He later climbed a pole and stayed for a coupe of minutes before coming down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng