A Nigerian lady, Dorine Darlington Obi, shared how she lost her husband after two and a half years of marriage.

She shared how broke she was when her husband died, detailing how she managed to survive.

On her Facebook page, she shared how she kept trusting God throughout the journey,

She said:

“Sometimes I am amazed by my own strength. Marriage of 2 and half years. As the sweetness just dey marinate, husband kpai. Ije uwa. What if I no dey born every year, Late Jasmine would have been my only child.

“I looked at myself, no business, no money, no landed property, no car. Nothing to begin your journey with but I have God who is enough. If someone told me that I would be able to afford a decent meal for my kids I wouldn't have believed. Keep your faith alive and trust God.

“It's not an easy journey but always pray and use your brain Maka men will want to chop you like banku if you keep being vulnerable and lazy. Don't tell me sorry ooo, instead patronize my business to help me grow. I am just reminiscing Biko. Baby di oyi 100 percent.”

Reactions trail widow’s experience

Many who came across the post encouraged the woman and hailed her for her strength despite her challenging period.

Delphine Nnenna said:

"You are indeed a strong woman ma’am."

Susan Paragon said:

"May God strengthen u."

Onyeka Joseph Olawanle said:

"Well done Sis… you are doing an amazing Job."

Amarachi Edith said:

"Thank you my mentor. God is our strength."

Ada Onyekachi said;

"Victory awaits strong women."

Kingsley Chiedozie Ihenetu said:

"Nnem...I love your courage,may GOD keep strengthening you."

Ebube Miracle Asuzu said:

"You are a born Lioness! I am super proud of you . When I found out you are a Leo , i was so confident that you will figure things out for yourself and your babies . May God continue to protect you and yours."

Chijioke Alfred Jnr said:

"God has been guiding and strengthening u all this years."

