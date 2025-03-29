A lady has gone viral after she shared the type of gift she bought for her boyfriend on his birthday celebration

The lady went the extra mile and bought an unusual gift for her boyfriend, but many people said she did the right thing

According to the lady, she bought four bottles of engine oil for her man and gifted them to him on the day of his birthday

A Nigerian lady shared the peculiar gift she gave to her man on the day he celebrated his birthday.

The gift, which she posted on TikTok for people to see, sparked many reactions among netizens.

The lady bought engine oil for her man on his birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyibaby_.

In the video she posted, the lady, Feyi The Billionaire, said she bought motor oil for her man.

The video shows that she bought four bottles of engine oil for the man and he was appreciative.

The man who got engine oil from his girlfriend responded with a touching note. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyibaby_.

The man was very happy when he saw the car oil. He sent her a lengthy message of appreciation on WhatsApp.

He said:

This is me telling you for the umpteenth time that I LOVE YOU, and I do not wish to stop. This is me telling you THANK YOU for being my lover. I appreciate you, and I'm proud of you. Most importantly, babe, thank you for these gifts. I really do appreciate them. The cake, pams, and perfumes are nice, but this car oil got to me. Having someone so thoughtful brings out the child in me. It shows you don't only hear me, you also listen and take note of every little detail. I want you to know I do not take it for granted, babe."

Reactions as lady buys car oil for her boyfriend

@Alexa said:

"Men that communicate with good English are top notch."

@Jaysamuels01 said:

"Did you see how good he is with punctuations? Yet you settle for person wey dey write "Ow ws ur 9th""

@Thick_Oma said:

"See as I calm down Dey read wetin no concern me."

@supplementsbyab said:

"How much each oil cost make I Dey know incase true love visit again."

@Okotorigba said:

"That oil is fake the cover is meant to be pink and not blue."

@SKINCARE AND SPA IN AKURE said:

"I calm down read everything sha. Those gift are so thoughtful of you, especially the car oil. Sisterhood is proud of you."

@ROSEMARY said:

"I buy cloth for my ex the werey wear am go take engage another girl. Na God go help me punish am anywhere e Dey."

@Ricky Imperial said:

"Make I go buy oil for my ex maybe e go forgive me."

