Nigerian skit maker Arike Preoorder, known for his hilarious video, has shared his testimony online as he unveils his new home

Samuel Bankole took to his official social media page where he shared photos of his newly acquired home

His caption was a rather emotional one, filled with gratitude and appreciation to God, his mum and fans

Congratulations have rolled in for Nigerian social media personality Samuel Bankole, wildly known as Arike Pre-order as he buys himself a new house.

Arike is notable for his hilarious video content on social media, where he dresses like a lady to wreak havoc wherever he goes.

The skit maker shared the picture of his house online, and shared a touching story of how he went from not having anything to having a roof over his head.

Samuel Banks wrote:

"As I stand in my brand new home, filled with so much joy and gratitude, I’m overwhelmed with emotions thinking about the incredible journey that brought me here. From having nothing, to now having a roof over my head that I can call my own, it’s a dream come true. I remember the countless nights spent praying for a better life, the endless struggles, and the moments when giving up seemed like the easiest option."

"But I didn’t give up. I kept pushing forward, fueled by determination, hard work, and perseverance. And now, I’m standing in my own home, surrounded by the fruits of my labor. To my amazing self, I’m so proud of you! You’ve come a long way, and this is just the beginning. I celebrate your strength, resilience, and unwavering faith."

"To my incredible mom, I thank you for being my rock, my guiding light, and my biggest supporter. Your love, prayers, and encouragement have been my driving force. I love you more than words can express! To my beautiful sisters, I’m grateful for your unwavering support, your listening ears, and your loving hearts. You’ve been my pillars of strength, and I’m honoured to have you all in my life."

See his post below:

Fans congratulate Samuel Banks

Read some reactions below:

@wanni_twinny said:

"Congratulations! God bless your new home."

@jokiedashmakeovers said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊 you work so hard and God crowned it."

@kingpexxie said:

"Mouth no go pain us!! We go continue to congratulate you all year round! You deserve all the great things happening… congratulations Samuel! (The only / last time I go call you this make for this life) 😂😂😂 make ARIKE rest small.. she don too hustle!"

@thecuteabiola said:

"Arike joor , Arike Joor , Arike jooor 😭 congratulations 🎉🍾🎊🎈."

@ini_cash said:

"Hardest worker ever!! Congratulations my G ❤."

