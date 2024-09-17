Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently shared her observation while taking a flight in a social media post

On her Snapchat page, the movie star posted a clip of herself being the only one on a business-class flight

Eniola Badmus’ surprise at the situation drew a series of interesting comments from netizens after her video went viral

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus was forced to speak out on social media about what she noticed on a business class flight.

The movie star, who is also the SSA to the Speaker of the Federal Republic on Social Events and Public Hearing, posted a video of herself on a flight on her Snapchat page.

Nigerians react to video of Eniola Badmus in business class. Photos: @eniola_badmus

The actress was in business class, and she posted a video of her empty surroundings. Eniola Badmus seemed surprised that she was the only one there.

The movie star accompanied the video with a caption where she explained her thoughts. She wrote:

“Just only me in the business class. Wetin happen?”

See the video below:

What fans said about Eniola Badmus’ video

Eniola Badmus’ business class experience went viral on social media, raising mixed reactions from netizens. Several of them blasted the actress and told her to direct her question to the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Read their comments below:

Onyegbuleonweyyya:

“We eat our people to survive 😢, and we claim to be a great people.”

Rezioluwa:

“Your papa Tinubu happened….that's why!”

ifeoluwa__0:

“It's too early abeg, wetin even concern us😡.”

da__mi123:

“Na wetin una turn the country too be that.”

accessboyy:

“Na you and Tinubu get country na😂😂.”

samso_n5677:

“Wetin concern us?”

super_swizz:

“And you are happy about that because it’s only you.. only in nigeria people are happy when others can’t ascertain same position they are in.”

Oga_nze_1:

“Madam Eniola, carry de video go show ur oga Tinubu😎 Now u can understand why Asake sing Lonely at de top.”

ochieyan1_uk:

“You suppose send this video to your daddy tinubu no dey ask us.”

spordosky1:

“God forgive me, but i don’t like this lady 😢.”

onize_doris:

“Enjoy am well nah yhu be government pikin nah.”

Oluwatimilehin14_:

“Oga shey be nah wetin you and your Tinubu deh expect be that.”

Steadyfarmss:

“This shouldn’t be a flex. I can’t be happy to the extent of using my phone video to show the sadness of my country economy. 😢”

amuwaolumide:

“Just be setting yourself for unnecessary dragging.”

Lustredgr8:

“All these at the end of the day you are still empty and unhappy within 😢.”

Nawticake8:

“As per asiwaju baby.”

lynnetterubymitchell2022:

“That’s cos we have to pay for our own tickets … and nobody has extra money lying around to spare for business class! Just getting from A to B by road is a problem talk less of flight tickets.”

big_.uzzie:

“Na wetin you expect before ulebantu, na person wey don chop go enter plane na.”

Eniola Badmus analyses Nigeria's economy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus caused uproar on social media after she shared her thoughts on the country's ‘expanding’ economy regarding imports and exports.

According to Eniola, who is a Special Assistant to House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the country's economy has transformed compared to the previous administration.

Eniola, a staunch supporter of the Tinubu administration, stated that imports are reducing and exports are rapidly increasing, which is a sign that the country’s economy is expanding.

