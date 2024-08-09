Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus took a sudden on her Instagram after she got entangled in an online spat

The movie star earlier shared a series of pictures in a gym outfit and got attacked for the reported amount of editing invested in her post

A few minutes after that, Eniola trended online for deleting the post se made earlier as netizens dished out their hot takes

Nigerian Actress Eniola Badmus has deleted her recent Instagram post after her followers tackled her for it.

Legit.ng reported that the drama started after the movie star took to her social media page to share new photos of herself.

Eniola Badmus deleted her new pictures on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Eniola Badmus wore lilac-coloured workout clothes with white trainers and a slick-back haircut.

The movie actress posed in various positions in the photographs shared online. However, Juliet Wendy, an Instagram user, appeared dissatisfied with Badmus' images. She moved to the comments section to say that the actress always looked tacky.

Eniola Badmus immediately responded to the nasty criticism regarding her images. The movie actress compared herself to the lady's mother.

Eniola Badmus deletes post

A few minutes after the altercation online, Legit.ng noticed that the actress had deleted the picture post, and the incident didn't waste time in making it to the frontline of blogs.

Eniola Badmus spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tukooldegreat:

Unfortunately you cannot control things like this. It will always get to you, no matter how you wan ignore that feeling. It is well, who get loud?

pj.stars:

"She deserves the kind of tr0lling y'all gave toyin Abraham. She's one of the ppl benefitting from this regime."

b_uniqu.e:

"Even after she decided to lose weight, una still find way to insult am.. the pictures were just over edited. Nothing bad about it."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Not bad but every haypeecee supporter dey collect for socio mudium rainow! Everywhere red."

stylebysmokie_:

"I think the pictures are just overly edited, asides that, she’s always been a beautiful black woman."

moyamilia:

"Omo this is so sad , celebrities are humans too, y’all are being unnecessarily mean tbh."

timisavage__:

"Stop body shaming people na. But on this one Please do it again."

kelvin_kertz:

"My prayers are that her next surgery, the doctors will handle it the way Tinubu is handling Nigeria. Because In her words, Tinubu is doing well."

Georgina Onuoha knocks Eniola Badmus for arresting TikToker

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her.

A Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola was a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha stated that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation was not a crime that necessitated an arrest.

Source: Legit.ng