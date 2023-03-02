Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz, has reportedly remarried secretly

According to reports, the music producer got married to an Ebira bride secretly in Kano state a few months after parting ways with Funke

It was said that JJC refused to take photos at the event, but a video of his alleged new bride made the rounds online

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, has reportedly secretly gotten remarried in Kano state.

According to reports from blogger Tosin Silverdam, JJC Skillz got married to an Ebira woman from Kogi state named Falilat in Kano state.

Silverdam also shared a video of the couple’s alleged wedding invitation card that displayed that the event took place on February 10, 2023.

Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz allegedly remarries. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam, @jjcskillz

Not stopping there, the blogger noted that pictures of JJC at his wedding could not be obtained because he allegedly refused to have any taken at the event. However, a video of his alleged new bride on her wedding day made its way to social media.

JJC Skillz’ alleged new marriage is coming just a few months after his marriage with Funke Akindele ended. Recall that in July 2022, he took to social media to announce that they had parted ways after efforts to amend things proved abortive.

Nigerians react as Funke Akindele’s ex-husband JJC Skillz allegedly remarries after few months

The news of the actress’ ex-husband allegedly moving on so fast with another woman raised a series of mixed feelings on social media. Read some of them below:

tiana_hairport_and_more:

“Wow so fast, if na woman do this now we no go hear word.”

_bettygotbetter:

“Why do they get married that quickly? Like I mean why do divorce people jump to another marriage that quickly.”

jiddahkhan:

“ JJ has been in Abuja for a while now, that means it is confirmed.”

queen_deb_orville:

“Shows he was cheating so much.. Una see say under one year this man don marry another woman without even making amends for his previous marriage if truly he was the saint. Una wey dey wait for 3/4 yrs before man date una shey una dey see am??? Under how many months the man don meet woman love am marry am.”

lixlolor:

“Tosin before a couple announced a divorce, just know that they v been dealing with it for more than 1yr. D time u heard about their separation wasn’t the time it actually happened. So congratulations to the guy.”

hardey_hardey:

“Just imagine it was Funke Akindele that remarries months after her divorce I TRUST MY ONLINE IN-LAWS the dragging would be brutal.”

cabeerah:

“ You go Dey trust man.”

Aubiergembock:

"Fear men. I repeat, fear men. For those at the back, I said ️ ️️ fear men."

only1mathair:

“Men go stain ur white.”

