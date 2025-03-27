DJ Cuppy, the billionaire heiress, has gone online to spark reactions following her comment on Namibia's first female president

The international DJ went on her official Twitter page to express her happiness about the new development

However, a comment Cuppy left after she related it to Nigeria has left fans divided on her timeline

DJ Cuppy has come under fire over her comment about the possibility of Nigeria having her first female president and vice someday soon.

The billionaire heiress shared a post online, where she rejoiced over the new development in Namibia on the election of their first female president.

According to BBC, Namibia's new president was sworn in on Friday, March 21, 2025 to lead a country facing high rates of unemployment, inequality, and poverty. The 72-year-old won November's election with a 58% share of the vote.

Cuppy, however, stated that this may mean that Nigeria may one day experience women leadership, which left fans divided.

Cuppy wrote:

"Namibia just made history 🇳🇦👏🏾Africa’s FIRST country with BOTH a female President AND female Vice President. Maybe there’s hope for Nigeria one day after al;."

Cuppy's post about Namibia trends

In reaction to Cuppy's post, Nigerians shared their thoughts below:

@DayoOluyede said:

"The journey you’re on right now will go a long way in making that happen both here and all over the continent ❤️."

@tboysquare said:

"Female president, possible, but female as both, this Nigeria wey we dey fight for which tribe suppose enter 😂😂. Personally, I done mind."

@LaceVine said:

"We need to have good leaders first before we begin to play the gender cards. Good leaders no matter the gender."

@Updateboyx said:

"Female president in Nigeria ? Well it's possible. But for VP at same time ? Not possible. Not in this life or after life 😂😂."

@GoldOfEkiti said:

"Start a movement to support young women running for office, these things do not just happen randomly, they are made to happen. Like it was said to Esther, who knows maybe you were gifted for such a noble ideal✊🏾Don't think of what could go wrong, think of what could go right. Love & light ✌."

@undiluted_ola said:

"That’s not the kind of hope we want in Nigeria. Having a female president is fine but vice at the same time, it should never happen to Nigeria of 200m people 🤣."

@Bulls_eyes0 said:

"Which Nigeria?? With what’s happening to Natasha?? By the way who says a woman would make a better president?? Let’s sit back and observe the potential disaster that’s about to rock Namibia."

@HarryJolly8 said:

"Hope” like having a woman president will somehow make the country better. Mtch."

@Mrklassiq_ said:

"They are jokers . Imagine two women as the president and vice president of Nigeria 😎."

@citadelofsoln said:

"What Africa needs are leaders that will put their nation and the continent first, doesn't matter if they're male, female or of any religion. Africa is suffering & it needs LEADERS! let us leave this gender wars & record making to the West...no be our problem be that at present."

