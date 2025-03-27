Skales shares a deeply personal post on X, revealing that many individuals he supported in their rise within the music industry later turned their backs on him

He hints at a future tell-all, promising to one day sit down and narrate the full story of how these betrayals unfolded

The singer attributes his strength to his late mother’s advice to always pray and trust in God, which he says has been his rock

Nigerian Afrobeats star Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, widely known as Skales, has set tongues wagging with a raw and emotional post on X, where he opened up about the betrayal he faced from many in the music industry.

On March 25, 2025, at 10:36 AM WAT, Skales, under his handle @youngskales, poured out his heart, sharing how a lot of people he had helped build their careers in the industry turned their backs on him.

The post, which has since gone viral, highlights not only the pain of isolation Skales endured but also his unshakeable faith in God, whom he credits for never failing him through the ordeal.

In his words, "One day I’ll sit down and tell you a story of how Alota people turned their backs on me including people I helped built up in this industry but guess what God never failed me even when isolated … don’t you ever stop praying and trusting God with every everything you got… best advice my mom gave me!!!"

See the post here:

Reactions to Skales' threat against disloyal friends

@TOBIMAKANAKI said:

"Omo I’m happy for you bro but please always try to focus on your success and the hurdle ahead of you , focus on yourself and stop talking about other people that don’t give a shi**t about you , everyone’s trying to survive get that and start acting like a star , FOCUS baba"

@mykh_music said:

"For those asking who be alota 🤣🤣 he’s saying a lot of"

@Berrychexplace said:

"It's well,I'm sincerely happy you are no longer where they left you.."

@james_ayodele19 said:

"Betrayal is the highest , most are broken, it's left to find hope when you're hopeless , you're resilient and that defines human , I pray you find your feet again 🙏"

@alli_ya7 noted:

"Prayer is the key to paradise. But food is the key to everlasting strength and happiness especially when it’s made with love, cleanliness and peace. Skales, you definitely need food before dropping this gist. Please check my media to get a tray or two from me"

@SONOFABELIEVER replied:

"Why not focus on your success, each and every other day you are always talking about other people, take a chill pill and work on yourself, those you are talking about are building their own life too, you might be the problem if those people can speak up too"

@CptKornnect opined:

"Nobody owes you sh**t aje stop.... guy your rap/ word play is out of this world you have to find a way to blend Rap and singing.. I think that’s your calling"

@Excelsunrise said:

"That guy called @wizkidayo been dey think say he be God lately. Dwaf, pride, arrogant, wack , mid artist like him"

@Voltage_piro noted:

"You too dy complain. No one owes you anything."

@inGodwetrustFC said:

"Untop lamine yamal..chaii big bro fell off so bad 💔💔"

