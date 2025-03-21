Jay-Z and Beyoncé are not taking things lightly with Kanye West following his rash comments about their kids

Recall that the 'I Wonder' crooner, in his usual fashion, went on a ranting spree on March 20, 2025, and said all sorts about the Carters and their kids

According to reports, Jay-Z told 'Page Six' that he would not be taking such from the embattled rapper

It may seem as though Jay-Z and Beyoncé have reacted to Kanye West's derogatory comments about their children.

Recall that Twitter was on fire on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, when Kanye West began to spill so much about certain people, including the power couple and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z are discussing legal action against Kanye West. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Via his official Twitter page, Kanye wrote:

"Wait, has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids? They are retarded, no like literally. ANd this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having retarded children is a choice."

After tweeting this, he resurfaced to share that he did not delete that said tweet because he is a good person, he only did out of fear of loosing his Twitter account.

A new development reported by Page Six stated that the couple "will absolutely not stand for it" after the Kanye "has spoken about their children in such a vulgar" and offensive manner.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter," an insider revealed.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z have reacted to Kanye West's attack on their younger kids. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Jay-Z, Beyonce's move on Kanye spur reactions

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng:

@raeshxn said:

"He’s not crazy he just don’t give a f*ck there’s a difference."

@vic_thegoodgal said:

"I hope Solange finds him in an elevator real soon!"

@quebrokss603 said:

"Lost all respect for Kanye. Leave the kids alone."

@ilavishrich said:

"What Kanye said about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids was straight-up foul. If you were once my friend and now you’re out here saying something that hurtful about my kids, that just shows how you really felt about me. No matter what he’s going through, there’s no excuse for speaking on people’s children like that. At the end of the day, these celebrities are human too—they hurt just like the rest of us. Kanye’s talent is one thing, but his actions as a person? That’s a whole different story."

@babyandus2 said:

"When he was going off on Kim and trying to control their kids, y’all blamed her claiming Ye was a genius. Now that he’s coming for Bey and her kids, he’s sick and needs help? SMH."

@tarashakespearecomedy said:

"As well they should! Kids are off the table point blank period!!"

@hernameistee_xoox said:

"They about to sue him dry ; I don’t blame Kim for wanting to protect those kids , he would never see mines."

Nigerians drag Davido as Ye claims he rejected $2M offer

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, American rapper Kanye West shared how he turned down a $2 million offer to promote a cryptocurrency scam on social media.

Kanye West also shared a screenshot in his viral tweets sharing how the scam promotion would have unfolded.

The American rapper's revelation has seen many Nigerians joining the conversation, with many calling out music star Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng