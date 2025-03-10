Businessman Obi Cubana is looking forward to marking his golden jubilee, which is some weeks away

Obi Cubana has been sharing videos of gifts he received from his friends ahead of his big day, including a clip of 50 rams

The businessman's recent display once again marks his record of being supportive by his wealthy friends, as many of his fans and followers shared their take

Popular businessman and socialite, Obi Cubana is set to cause a buzz with public display of support from his friends ahead of his 50th birthday.

Ahead of his golden jubilee, Obi Cubana received an extravagant early birthday gift from his friend, Dr. Frank.

Obi Cubana's friends send him gifts for 50th birthday. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

According to Obi Cubana, Frank gifted him 50 rams ahead of his 50th birthday on April 12.

Sharing video of the ram gifts, Obi Cubana expressed gratitude to Frank for the kind.

The businessman also jokingly hinted at a grand celebration and plan to feed the nation while appreciating Frank’s generosity.

Obi Cubana's friends' donations cause buzz. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

“50 for 50! Wow, Dr. Frank with the massive 50 rams 🐏 😳!!!! This birthday go sweet I promise 😂😂 Thanks brother, message well received and appreciated! We’ll feed the nation with this one ooo!” he wrote.

In another video, Obi Cubana shared a video of another friend arriving at his home with two fully loaded trailers of 25 brand new tricycles in each.

Sharing a funny conversation between him and his friend, Obi Cubana wrote in a caption:

"Chairman, are you home?"Nna, i just dey wake up...." Ok boss, I dey come house, 50 for 50......."!! That's how my younger brother and business partner @enviable___ came with two fully loaded trailers of 25 brand new keke in each trailer, to my house this morning oooo. "These are 50 keke from me PERSONALLY, as empowerment support for your 50th birthday in April.....share them as you like!!Omo......."

See video of the 50 rams gifted to Obi Cubana below:

Watch video of the tricycles in Obi Cubana's house below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Obi Cubana received massive support and donations from his friends during his mother's burial.

Reactions to Obi Cubana's birthday gifts

The gesture has stirred reactions online, with many fans and followers looking forward to Obi Cubana's birthday.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

sir_uysaid:

"Everything's 50! My Chairman! It's time to celebrate you turning 50! This is going to be the most amazing 50th birthday. You deserve nothing but love. I love you dearly!"

bobemekz said:

"Monday April 7th am already on ground at the mansion of Cubana Villa chopping wat is not good."

binkiliscious said:

"Massive for a king 50 for 50 for our one and only Okpataozueora it can only be God Thank you for Dr. Frank ."

odb24_1 wrote:

"It has started, this party will be televised..Record breaking #50for50

Jarvis meets businessman Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis met Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

Netizens noticed something heartwarming about how Jarvis behaved when she saw Obi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng