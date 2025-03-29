Actress Ibiwari Etuk announced the latest development in hr life with an emotional post on social media

The Nollywood star narrated how a casual outing with her partner unexpectedly turned into a proposal

Celebrities and fans flooded the comments with congratulations as the heartfelt engagement moment went viral

The start of forever: Actress Ibiwari Etuk’s lover unexpectedly proposes to her

Nollywood actress Ibiwari Etuk has announced her engagement to her colleague and heartthrob, Praise Gladson Jedy.

The Akwa Ibom star revealed the heartfelt and surprising moment she said "yes."

Ibiwari, who shared a video capturing the magical proposal, left her followers and fellow celebrities in awe as she detailed how shocked she was by the proposal setup.

In her post, Ibiwari recounted how the proposal unfolded after she and her partner, whom she affectionately refers to as Obong, had just finished a photoshoot.

According to the actress, her partner casually asked her to accompany him to book a hotel room for his brother, who had recently arrived in town.

Without suspecting anything unusual, Ibiwari agreed, not realising she was walking into a carefully orchestrated surprise.

She humorously shared that she quickly slipped into the nearest pair of footwear, flip-flops, and followed her partner, thinking nothing more of it.

"Who wouldn't want to see her BF's brother?" she wrote.

She joked about wearing flip-flops for such a significant moment. The actress also shared that her partner's brother was in on the surprise, making it a family affair.

As she shared her excitement with her followers, Ibiwari also reflected on the significance of the moment, expressing gratitude to her God.

She wrote:

"I SAID YESSSSS to my colleague , best friend , King, prayer partner and my lover @iampraisejedy

"We had just finished a shoot together and my Obong(King) asked me to accompany him to go book a hotel room for his brother who came into town, tired & no makeup on yes but I casually followed with no inclination and with his casual look , I never suspected a thing .

"So I quickly slipped my feet into the closest footwear & hurriedly followed (Who wouldn’t want to see her BFs brother ) 😀 … but to my surprise ….

"Voila 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 I am getting married dearies. WHO WEARS A FLIP FLOP TO HER PROPOSAL ….. that’s how I was surprised & his brother was in on the plan."

Clear road for the soon to be Mrs….ELROI has seen me."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Actress Ibiwari Etuk’s announcement

Celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes, congratulating Ibiwari and her fiancé on this major milestone in their relationship.

The video of the proposal, along with the heartfelt post, has captured the hearts of many.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chachaekefaani wrote:

"This is AMAZING 😍😍😍😍 Had me cheesing too. Congratulations Honey❤."

patienceozokwo said:

"Congratulations to you both. May God bless your union."

chioma_chijioke_ said:

"Congratulations my IB ❤️❤️❤️ EI ROI the God that sees us has remembered you ."

ufuomamcdermott wrote:

"Awwww congratulations baby."

queenwokoma said:

"Finally I can post!!😍😂 congratulations my people."

