A Nigerian lady has shared a video expressing her joy after her best friend's husband booked a flight ticket for her

According to the lady, her best friend had asked her husband to book her a flight ticket to Santorini so she can be their personal photographer

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming display of love and friendship unfolded on social media, leaving many users in awe.

A Nigerian lady had taken to TikTok to express her joy and gratitude after receiving an unexpected gift from her best friend's husband.

Lady rejoices as best friend's husband books her ticket to Santorini Photo credit: @themmesomachukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets flight ticket to Santorini

The lady, known on TikTok as @themmesomachukwu, shared a video revealing her excitement over the good news.

According to her, the generous gesture was initiated by her best friend, who had requested her husband to book a flight ticket to Santorini.

The purpose of the trip was for the lady to serve as the couple's personal photographer during their Valentine's celebration.

In her words:

"POV: My bestfriend told her odogwu to get me a flight ticket to Santorini for Valentine's as their personal photographer. Love is sweet o but na me be their camera man."

Lady dances over free ticket to Santorini Photo credit: @themmesomachukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady rejoices over flight ticket to Santorini

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with messages of admiration and congratulations.

Many were touched by the thoughtful gesture, which they saw as an evidence of the couple's friendship with the lady.

@RoseDan209 said:

"Go and check what is happening in Santorini."

@user5296153965345 said:

"Please oo just do the photographer work jeje. I no wan hear another story oo."

@Phy ne said:

"I no wan hear life didn't end when I asked my man to book flights for best friend etc. hmm cuz life go really end (cruise lol."

@Ụtọnwa said:

"Mmesoma nwa m, don't forget the advice of your mother, when you reach there, just respect yourself, do everything they ask you to do."

@DÉÑÌ reacted:

"It’s because she trusts you and I beg in the name of whatever you hold dear. DO NOT FUEL THE NEGATIVE STEREOTYPE ABOUT FEMALE FRIENDSHIPS."

@Cyndy commented:

"Abeg go do watin them send you no go cross boundary ooo na God i use beg you."

@Ella baby said:

"Nne bikokwa chete ihe mummy gi gwara gi ooo eje kwana Santorini mee ihe na awugi ise photo ooo."

@bapparel reacted:

"See how motherly advice full comment section thank you so much mommas even me feel the advice."

@Oluwabunmi Koledoye added:

"Omo! Y'all on the comment section need to get out from that toxic relationship/friendship y'all are in, and stop projecting your negativity on a total stranger."

Watch the video here:

Lady overjoyed as she finally leaves Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself relocating from Lagos, Nigeria to Manchester in United Kingdom.

In a video, she expressed her gratitude to God for making it possible for her to leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures.

Source: Legit.ng