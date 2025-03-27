A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after her handbag was torn by an unknown person on the road

In an emotional video, the lady revealed that she got to her destination only to discover that she was almost robbed

However, she gave thanks to God that nothing was missing from her bag and that she still had her phone, despite the attempted theft by an unidentified person

A troubling incident unfolded on the streets of Lagos, leaving a young Nigerian lady shaken but relieved.

The victim, who took to social media to share her ordeal, recounted how her handbag was torn by an unknown individual in an attempted robbery.

Lady reacts after her bag was torn by unknown person in Lagos Photo credit: @lilystouch_lt/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays torn handbag in worrisome video

The lady, known on TikTok as @lilystouch_lt, posted an emotional video detailing the incident.

She explained that she had arrived at her destination unaware of the damage to her bag, and was fortunate to discover that none of her belongings were missing.

The torn bag was visible in the video she shared, serving as an evidence of the attempted theft she had just experienced.

However, she expressed her relief and gratitude that her phone and other valuables remained intact.

In her words:

"Lagos is not a real place. Stay safe guys. Nothing missing, nothing broken. Thank God I wasn't rendered phoneless."

Lady cries out after her handbag was torn by unknown person Photo credit: @lilystouch_lt/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady's bag gets torn in Lagos

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@IKOTUN Nails/lash/brow artist said:

"They removed my own phone and then suddenly tripled the t-fare and asked me to get down luckily I noticed my phone was gone, na so I lock the cloth of the Werre beside me and started shouting."

@OG_PRECIOUS said:

"They remove wrist watch for my hand. Till today I nur know how e take happen."

@Braider in ogijo/Ikd said:

"Naso I enter maruwa sit down for front and there’s 3 men at the back,the driver saw me holding my phone and advice me to put the phone in my bag now. I just tell him NO I’m okay holding it."

@zubbie said:

"Even carrying Phone in hand no too safe, they tapped my cousin from the back and as she turned , someone from the front dragged her phone,my phone."

@Luchy reacted:

"Na so they take tear my market bag and took away my phone. I wan run mad that day o."

@adeyemi said:

"Oshodi especially Arena, always squeeze face like say you dey vex and always walk fast and gallantly."

@babyliousamy said:

"Same thing happened to me in Bayelsa They took my phone and money. since then I don't put phone in my bag again."

@Mariam Lateef added:

"This same thing was done to my bag, I just bought this correct handbag that I was taking it out once in a while, the bag no dey too come out, I didn’t remember how it happened until the next day."

Watch the video here:

Woman weeps as thieves break into boutique

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her pain on social media after thieves broke into her home and took her goods.

In a video, the heartbroken businesswoman displayed the hole the thieves made in the ceiling to gain access.

