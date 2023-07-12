Yul Edochie and his marriage with his first wife, May, have had many sharing their various hot takes on the turnout of events

The actor's colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, known for always supporting the man, came out to recently address their said divorce case and criticise online inlaws

It was reported that on July 10, the grieving mother visited a court to submit a petition against Yul and also to demand full custody of her remaining three children

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has continued to drum support for her senior colleague Yul Edochie regarding his broken marriage with his first wife, May.

Recall that the mother of three, who lost her fourth child early this year, has taken to court to dissolve her union with the filmmaker.

Esther Nwachukwu addresses Yul and May Edochie's reported divorce case Credit: @yuledochie, @esthersjy_77

Esther's reaction to the latest news stirred some heated debate online as she demanded who would be interested in marrying the grieving mother if she finally left her marriage.

According to the controversial media personality, Yul did no wrong in getting a second wife, and Online inlaws are the ones misleading the poor woman to leave her man.

She further noted that the Igbo tradition might not favour May because Yul's presence will always be needed whenever an important event is happening in their children's lives.

Esther Nwachukwu's video stir reactions

Many who came across the actress' video bashed her for having such myopic thoughts towards a woman who no longer feels safe in her matrimonial home. See their comments below:

graceawasa:

"She has the right to divorce and he has the right to happiness. Na this una stupid mentality of husband no day street is the reason why many women are dying inside failed and bad marriages. May deserves happiness and Yul deserves happiness. Stop attacking her for wanting to be free.

Make she keep her house and safe heaven for her kids. Make her husband and his new wife or more wives too build a new home. It is a free life and happiness is free.As much as I support Yul and Judy right to be together. I support May’s happiness and right too. Marriage is not by force it is a choice. Believe it or not not every woman or man wants to be married and not everyone husbands or wife day had."

onyiisweetcyndy:

"Taaaaaa go and see down my friend,u da yarn nonsense...Am single mom of 3 and I still have many suitors as we speak that I don't even no which of them to choose because they are both so so nice to me and my children so shut up dt ur rubbish mouth dt u no nothing....get lost madam."

onyemeamarachi:

"Stop pretending as if u care cos u don’t, I knew u from bashing may on every blogs post nd trying to convince people dat may is wicked nd dat was y I started following u to know if this isn’t Judy second account before u started showing ur face,if na d mansion dey pain I go hit head for wall ok u re advising her to stay wit a man so dat yul nd Judy can continue peppering her wit nonsense nd irrelevant videos in d name of content,isn’t she human?dont she have feelings?

Ok she will come online nd start seeing her 18 years relationship wit another woman playing lovely dovey in d name of content mtcheeew,abeg who tell u husband no dey street,at how old did iyaboojo find love again?at 40 something nd she’s enjoying her union peacefully so may will find even someone better."

omaadekunle:

"Can you for once make use of your brain? Does this life revolve around men. U are not considering her sanity at all. Olosho."

Yul Edochie’s auntie Rita Expresses sadness over May’s move to divorce actor

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie reacted to the divorce case between Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

The mother of three, who lost her fourth child months ago moved to dissolve her 18-year marriage to the filmmaker.

Rita, the aunty of the famous actor, took to social media to express sadness over the family which has tragically reduced in number since the movie star's involvement with a second wife.

Source: Legit.ng