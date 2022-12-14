Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji and gospel singer Sola Allyson melted hearts with a video of them performing together at an event

A clip from their performance showed the moment Lateef rendered some Quran recitations as the instrument played on

The video left goosebumps on many netizens who watched as they spoke on the unity in diversity that the two stars portrayed with their actions

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has shared an impressive video of him and popular gospel singer Sola Allyson performing together at an event.

The video started with Lateef singing about God’s goodness and how he had received mercy. Allyson came in with the popular Christian song ‘Olorun To Lagbara’ before the actor rendered quranic recitations in another clip of the video.

Lateef Adedimeji shares the stage with Sola Allyson. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on IG, Lateef wrote:

“I had a great time earlier today with my darling sister @thesolaallyson and my god mum @tayofak with other amazing youths. Was a beautiful experience sharing and learning at the same time . To every youth that was present , hope you were able to pick something useful today. Trust God , trust the process and it will definitely end in praise. Bless you all.”

See the video below:

Netizens gush about video of Lateef Adedimeji and Sola Allyson

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tayofak:

"Thank you @adedimejilateef for the honour and being a blessing. May God perpetually increase you @mo_bimpe you are doing well … I pray more grace for you ."

d2braimoh

"This is deep! I listened to this several times ... Osuba re mare o ore ofé Olohun... I love the words, message, blend, flow, humility, praise. Grateful heart. Alhamdulillah Allahu Akbar."

awelewamakeovers:

"…this is deep. Only those that knows how to think, will understand. I’m grateful Lord."

deecrown01:

"Unity in diversity❤️. The only thing we lack in this country and in various homes… UNITY❤️."

temmyrenny:

"The GOSPEL is Gospeling! Beyond religion! ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng