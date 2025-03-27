Peller's comment about the trending 30-day rant challenge has seen Nigerian netizens taking action against him on social media

A recent report has revealed the number of followers he has lost on TikTok and Instagram over his comment, which has stirred controversy online

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller broke his silence amid calls to unfollow and cancel him with a video of him and his lover, Jarvis

Popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has seen a reduction in the number of followers he has on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram following his comment about the trending 30-day rant challenge.

Recall that Peller, in a viral video had condemned Nigerians participating in the viral 30-day rant challenge.

Peller's followers reduce on TikTok, Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star who voiced his concerns said the challenge could see the government ban the video-sharing platform in Nigeria.

Peller, who hit the limelight thanks to his live video on TikTok, suggested that the online protesters move to Instagram or the market to air their frustration instead.

The TikTok star said in the viral video:

“If you want to really rant, go to Instagram; go to the market; don’t rant here on TikTok. If they ban TikTok, that’s where we will have issue."

Peller unfollowed in mass on TikTok and IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller loses followers

In a report via TVC, Peller following his condemnation of the viral rant challenge has lost some followers on TikTok and Instagram.

According to the reports, he has lost almost 500k followers on TikTok and 400k on Instagram.

Watch what TVC said about Peller below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller and his lover Jarvis had broken their silence amid calls to unfollow and cancel him on social media.

Peller in a caption of the video said Nigerians now see him and Jarvis as the country's problem rather than the leaders.

Reactions as Peller loses followers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Peller loses his followers on Instagram.

osas3857 said:

"Lets take off more followers, so he can donate more."

EzekweFred-x7v reacted:

"Let more followers go so that he may donate more."

Realshowbiz112 said:

"Very insensitive statement from him about the rant challenge...I like him but I unfollow too..."

florenceita8397 reacted:

"9ja people fit love you oo But eeh....if Dem hate you, You are gone. Sensitive matters like this....Peller should know best. Thankfully,me I no kukuk follow Peller... because to me he is not even funny ...and him Ikorodu juju wen Dem do for am allegedly, so that people would love him , no fit catch me."

akereleoluwaseyi700 said:

"Tvc so of.all the good things this amazing glorious peller have been doing is all this one you seat on top you are all hypocrite.....so.all the people the young guy in is own capacity have been putting smile on.there faces you didn't see that to talk about."

Peller claps back at critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller responded to his critics.

The TikTok star shared a video of him and Jarvis grooving to Burna Boy's Lambo diss song.

Reacting, a netizen said: "Person wey life de favour go think say others no de try."

