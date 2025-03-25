Late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s wife, Stellamaris Okafor, is making headlines over her displays on social media

The widow’s Instagram videos which she showcased herself having a good time, drew the attention of netizens

While many of them commended her for enjoying herself, others had reservations about Mr Ibu’s widow’s posts

Late Nigerian actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris, is in the news over videos of her having fun on social media.

The Nollywood legend’s wife’s Instagram page drew the attention of many over posts of her having a good time and flaunting her figure.

Mr Ibu's widow flaunts body in videos a year after husband's death, fans react. Photos: @realmribu, @realiburess

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Stellamaris Okafor posted a clip of herself rocking a short navy blue dress and a pair of black sunshades with her spotless legs on display while catwalking on an empty road.

In the caption of the videos, Mr Ibu’s widow explained that she was going for an evening walk. See the clips below:

In another video, Stellamaris rocked a shimmery gold and black tank top to match her gold haircut, and she paired this with black shorts and gold hoop earrings. Mr Ibu’s widow then panned the camera to flaunt her spotless skin in the clip. According to her, she’s all about positive vibes.

See the video below:

Recall that Mr Ibu died on March 2, 2024, at a hospital in Lagos after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness. Several Nigerians mourned the passing of the comedy legend.

Mr Ibu's widow flaunts body online, triggers reactions. Photo: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Mr Ibu’s widow showcases body online

The videos of Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris Okafor, showing off her spotless skin while having a good time online, went viral and the clips raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some of them applauded the widow for living her life, a few others felt it was too soon:

Digitalvibeswithmamashenkes said:

“She looks good.”

Cardiffcandy said:

“Beautiful woman....move on black beauty!!!”

Mimiogah said:

“Finally she do get that her dream body 👏👏👏. Beautiful woman be strong.”

Kins4kings wrote:

“Pastor Samson salami go say in all u do.. do not die oh.”

Mr_nhn said:

“Just do all you can to stay alive!”

Tochi889 said:

“And life goes on.”

Impression_cateringservices wrote:

“Whatever you do, my brother and sisters, please DON'T DIE.”

Marcellinas.kitchen said:

“Isn’t she supposed to move on with life ? After a year of his passing on? The comments are very funny.”

Benny_omaa said:

“Y'all are so funny especially the women in this comment section. What of ivd didn't he move on?”

Real_lagosconfidential said:

“My brother Whatever you do in this life don’t die in the arms of a woman.”

Sophy_sophy29 wrote:

“She is looking for her next victim.”

Weightlossbysylvia said:

“She looks good but I think this video is too early. It has not been long since the hubby passed 😒.”

Mr Ibu receives posthumous award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that late Nollywood actor John Okafor, best known as Mr Ibu, was posthumously honoured at the third edition of the Humour Awards.

The African Mr Bean, who sadly passed away on March 2, 2024, received the prestigious award presented by the event organisers on October 11.

In a recent video, Stella Maris Okafor, the wife of the departed thespian shared what the award meant to her and the family, noting that her late husband would have appreciated the honour from wherever he may be.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng