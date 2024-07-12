The wife of the late legendry Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, has made her first appearance online since his death

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Stella Okafor was in controversy after being accused of using her husband's donations to purchase a car for herself

She, however, took to social media to appreciate netizens and all who contributed before the death of her husband

Stella Maris, the wife of the late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, has made a public post for the first time after her husband's demise.

It was a sad event for Nollywood and the family of the late legendary comic actor Mr Ibu, who died on March 2 at the age of 62.

Mr Ibu makes his first public post after her husband's death. Credit: @realiburess

His burial was well-attended by his loved ones and colleagues and even former presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

Two weeks after his death, his wife, Stella, took to her official social media page via Instagram to appreciate all those who stood by her family during the trying times.

Stella Maris wrote:

"Today makes it two weeks since we laid my beloved husband, Mr John Okafor, (Mr. Ibu) to rest. This period has been challenging to me and my family. From the moment my husband's illness began, it was a difficult journey filled with numerous hospital visits.

"As his condition worsened, we faced countless sleepless nights, hoping and praying for a miracle. An overwhelming sense of fear and uncertainty replaced the love and laughter he brought into our lives. Despite our best efforts and the dedication of his medical team, we lost him to the cold hands of death."

Read Stella's full appreciation note here:

Netizens react to Stella's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ernestinaonyinyechi_edemba:

"May His Grace Continue to Strengthen you."

@mrscocowonder:

"You are loved! Once again, sorry for your loss. May you be consoled."

@ollycally:

"May God strengthen you and your kids."

@ijequeen121:

"It is well, may God of the widows continue to comfort, provide and guides us ijn amennnnnnn."

@mimi_clems:

"God strengthen you and your family."

@chiluvc:

"May God continue to strengthen u and ur family."

@emekaokoye14:

"Take heart God knows best."

Mr Ibu's First Daughter makes revelations

As the burial rites of the late Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, come to an end, more details about him unfold.

The actor's first daughter, Amarachi, spoke at his burial and emotionally recounted that she had no prior relationship with her father.

According to Amarachi, the first and last time she met her father was at the hospital, on his dying bed.

