Ijoba Lande has continued to share details of what happened in his marriage that contributed to it's crash

The skit maker had granted an interview on Daddy Freeze's live session and spoke about his bedroom activity with his ex-wife

In part of the clip, he described how some men slept with his ex-wife and how he felt when he watched it

A clip of skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, better known as Ijoba Lande, speaking about his failed marriage has surfaced online.

Ijoba Lande had granted an interview with Daddy Freeze to speak about his ex-wife and their bedroom activity.

In the recording making the rounds online, Ijoba Lande reacted to Baba Tee's apology. He claimed that after they finished drinking, Baba Tee and his ex-wife went to the room and had another bedroom activity again.

When asked what his wife told him before going to Baba Tee's place, Ijoba Lande said she claimed she was going to see her mother.

Ijioba Lande shares more details

Stating further, the content creator affirmed that he allegedly knew two other men, who slept with his wife. He made a vow to expose them the following day by sharing their names, and said that they should prepare to sue him.

According to him, he allegedly saw the video of how they were 'spanking' his wife. The comic actor asked Daddy Freeze how he would feel to see another man having bedroom activity with his wife.

Fans advise Ijoba Lande

Some of his fans took to the comment section to share their take about the actor's ordeal with his ex-wife.

Many of them advised him to lie low and keep the evidence he had in a safer place. They prayed for him and marvelled at how Darasimi would be allegedly promiscuous.

Recall that Ijoba Lande's wife had also opened up about her alleged affair with Baba Tee. She claimed that they didn't have any bedroom activity but only sat on his leg.

How fans reacted to Lande's video

Reactions have trailed what Lande said about his ex-wife and Baba Tee. Here are some of the comments below:

@omoniyitemitopeokikijesu said:

"Landeee we all knw u re pained but for d sake of ur MH please stay off SM."

@parabolic_kng reacted:

"This matter go be like Korean movie."

@wonderfulpeeman95 commented:

"Bring it on."

@alli_sekinah said:

"Ahh Lande don suffer."

@bshdesse wrote:

"Things dey sup,na Wetin love cause."

@omotola_dami stated:

"Don't stay in your house for now oooo pls for security reasons."

@mcwallywa shared:

"Things dey happen, many more stories will still cast. Expose them season."

@adekunlesuccesx wrote:

"Abeg drop the videos."

What ijoba Lande told Baba Tee

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ijoba Lande dropped a series of videos to call out Baba Tee over his role in his crashed marriage.

The Yoruba actor shared how his wife left with their seven-month-old baby and just N7k to live on.

Ijoba Lande also shared more details of what happened in his marriage as he rained curses on Baba Tee.

